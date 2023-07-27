https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russian-security-service-thwarts-terrorist-attack-by-ukraines-intel-on-russian-military-ship-1112186521.html

Russian Security Service Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukraine's Intel on Russian Military Ship

Russian Security Service Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukraine's Intel on Russian Military Ship

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday that it had foiled a Ukrainian terror plot against a ship of Russia's Black Sea fleet that carries high-precision weapons.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted an attempt by Ukraine's secret services to commit a terrorist attack on one of the ships of the Black Sea fleet that carries high-precision missiles. As a result of measures, a serviceman of the Russian Navy recruited by Ukraine's secret services was detained, with two self-made explosive devices with a total weight of 1 kilogram of TNT," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee is also suspected of the transfer of information constituting state secrets, the service added.

