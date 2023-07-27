https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russian-security-service-thwarts-terrorist-attack-by-ukraines-intel-on-russian-military-ship-1112186521.html
Russian Security Service Thwarts Terrorist Attack by Ukraine's Intel on Russian Military Ship
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday that it had foiled a Ukrainian terror plot against a ship of Russia's Black Sea fleet that carries high-precision weapons.
"The Federal Security Service has thwarted an attempt by Ukraine's secret services to commit a terrorist attack on one of the ships of the Black Sea fleet that carries high-precision missiles. As a result of measures, a serviceman of the Russian Navy recruited by Ukraine's secret services was detained, with two self-made explosive devices with a total weight of 1 kilogram of TNT," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee is also suspected of the transfer of information constituting state secrets, the service added.
