Watch Msta-B Howitzer Blast Ukrainian Positions to Kingdom Come
Not a day passes without Russian Armed Forces using MSTA-B 152 mm howitzers to demilitarize Ukrainian regime. Combat artillery work is crucial in the Special Operation to supress enemy's firepower and advance further.
2023-07-27T18:48+0000
A clip released by the Defense Ministry shows Russian artillerymen using high-explosive fragmentary shells to inflict maximum damage on the enemy.The Msta howitzers are Russian artillery weapons designed to be deployed as an unarmored towed gun, or to be fitted in armored self-propelled artillery vehicles. The Msta howitzers are widely used in the special op zone due to their high fire rate of up to 8 rounds per minute and a considerable range of over 24 km.The Kiev regime was hyping its counteroffensive effort for months, but, after its launch in June, it has been floundering, while suffering heavy losses in troops and West-supplied military equipment.
Watch Msta-B Howitzer Blast Ukrainian Positions to Kingdom Come
Not a day passes without Russia's Armed Forces unleashing their Msta-B 152 mm howitzers against the Ukrainian adversary. Combat artillery work is crucial in the special operation to suppress the enemy's firepower and advance further.
A clip released by the Defense Ministry shows Russian artillerymen using high-explosive fragmentary shells to inflict maximum damage on the enemy.
The Msta howitzers
are Russian artillery weapons designed to be deployed as an unarmored towed gun, or to be fitted in armored self-propelled artillery vehicles. The Msta howitzers are widely used in the special op zone due to their high fire rate of up to 8 rounds per minute and a considerable range of over 24 km.
The Kiev regime was hyping its counteroffensive effort
for months, but, after its launch in June, it has been floundering, while suffering heavy losses in troops and West-supplied military equipment.