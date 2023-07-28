https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/biden-approves-345-million-in-us-defense-aid-to-taiwan-1112232551.html
Biden Approves $345 Million in US Defense Aid to Taiwan
US President Joe Biden approved up to $345 million in defense aid to Taiwan, the president said in a memorandum to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
22:24 GMT 28.07.2023
"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority… to direct the drawdown of up to $345 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," the memorandum said on Friday.
The Biden administration has repeatedly said it seeks to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and remains committed to prior agreements between the United States and China regarding Taiwan.
However, the aid also comes amid a break in military-to-military contact between the United States and China. Tensions have been rising between the United States and the People's Republic of China in recent years, largely over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The aid is in addition to the nearly $19 billion in military equipment and weapons sales that the US approved for Taiwan.
The United States officially supports the "One China" policy, which admits that Taiwan is part of mainland China. Ostensibly, the United States does not recognize the Taiwanese government, but does have economic ties and US law requires that the government consider threats to the island a "grave concern."
Like much of the aid given to Ukraine, the $345 million package will come out of US stockpiles, enabling quick shipment.
In May, after the United States and Taiwan agreed to boost trade ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin implored the United States to respect its One China policy and agreements it made with China regarding the island.
"The US needs to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués with concrete actions, stop official interaction of any form with Taiwan," Wang said, adding that the US should "stop sending any wrong message to separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence.'"
Both China and the United States have increased their military drills in the area over the past two years.