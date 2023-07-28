https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/british-mod-admits-sensitive-emails-mistakenly-sent-to-mali-1112210624.html

Johannes Zuurbier went public earlier in July after US military chiefs ignored his repeated warnings that sensitive emails were being misdirected to the country domain servers of West African nation Mali.

British defence officials may have sent secret emails to a "Russian ally" in Africa due to a minor typing error, a Dutch internet entrepreneur has warned.Johannes Zuurbier raised the alarm earlier this month over millions of US Department of Defense emails he said had been mistakenly addressed with the .ml country domain of West African nation Mali rather than the Pentagon's usual .mil code.Zuurbier's Mali Dili company had a 10-year contract to run the Malian internet country domain. But that has now expired and the Moscow-friendly government has taken management in-house.Now he has warned that British Ministry of Defence (MoD) staff could be making the same mistake, potentially leaking classified information.Zuurbier showed a daily newspaper five emails from British government addresses that ended up in the Malian email server that his firm managed.One listed names of British and US personnel working on a hypersonic missile project at Porton Down, the MoD's science and technology centre in Wiltshire — notorious for its work on chemical weapons of the kind which poisoned Russian MI6 agent Sergei Skipal and his daughter Yulia in nearby Salisbury.Mali, a former French colony, has in recent years moved away from Western influence, striking arms deals with Russia and Turkey and criticising its former imperial masters.Responding to a question from opposition Labour Party shadow rail minister Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, junior defence minister Andrew Murrsion insisted that the chances of sensitive information falling into Russian hands were very low.The MoD said it had launched an investigation into the "small number" of emails mistakenly forwarded to the Malian domain.But shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard, whose parliamentary constituency includes the Royal Navy base at Devonport, Plymouth, also expressed concern over the potential leak.

