Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night.
The mayor did not give other details of the incident.The last drone attack on Moscow was on the morning of July 24. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two UAVs were suppressed and crashed.
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow

02:08 GMT 28.07.2023
Screenshot from a social media post allegedly depicting the debris from one of the Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow on July 4, 2023
Screenshot from a social media post allegedly depicting the debris from one of the Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow on July 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© Photo / Social media screenshot
