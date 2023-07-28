https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russian-military-thwarts-drone-attack-attempt-in-moscow-1112202031.html

Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow

An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night.

The mayor did not give other details of the incident.The last drone attack on Moscow was on the morning of July 24. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two UAVs were suppressed and crashed.

