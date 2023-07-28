https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russian-military-thwarts-drone-attack-attempt-in-moscow-1112202031.html
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night.
The last drone attack on Moscow was on the morning of July 24. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two UAVs were suppressed and crashed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night.
"There was an attempted attack by an enemy drone overnight, which was shot down by the Defense Ministry's forces. There was no damage or casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
The mayor did not give other details of the incident.
The last drone attack on Moscow was on the morning of July 24
. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two UAVs were suppressed and crashed.