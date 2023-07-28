https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russias-world-renowned-flying-firefighter-how-beriev-be-200-battles-global-blazes-1112226151.html
Russia's World Renowned Flying Firefighter: How Beriev Be-200 Battles Global Blazes
Since its first flight in 1998 the Beriev Be-200 has become famous all over the world due to it being assigned to help put down fires all over the globe. Designed by the Beriev Aircraft Company, the flying boat has proven unmatched in firefighting, search and rescue, maritime patrol, cargo, and passenger transportation.
Having the capacity of 12 tonnes of water, or up to 72 passengers, the Beriev Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft has been participating in various humanitarian operations around the world, like fighting the devastating forest fires that plagued Italy in August 2005. These planes also assisted in extinguishing Portugal's wildfires in July 2006 and in August 2016, they helped put out Greece's blazes in the summer of 2007, and the wildfires in Israel, in November 2016, and in Turkiye recently as well as other hot spots.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to view the unmatched features of this irreplaceable amphibious plane:
Russia's World Renowned Flying Firefighter: How Beriev Be-200 Battles Global Blazes
Since its maiden flight in 1998, the Beriev Be-200 has become world-famous thanks to its successful missions of extinguishing blazes all over the globe. Designed by the Beriev Aircraft Company, the amphibious flying boat has proven unmatched in firefighting, search and rescue, maritime patrol, cargo, and passenger transportation.
Having the capacity of 12 tonnes of water, or up to 72 passengers, the Beriev Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft has been participating in various humanitarian operations around the world, like fighting the devastating forest fires that plagued Italy in August 2005. These planes also assisted in extinguishing Portugal's wildfires in July 2006 and in August 2016
, they helped put out Greece's blazes in the summer of 2007, and the wildfires in Israel, in November 2016
, and in Turkiye
recently as well as other hot spots.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to view the unmatched features of this irreplaceable amphibious plane: