https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russias-world-renowned-flying-firefighter-how-beriev-be-200-battles-global-blazes-1112226151.html

Russia's World Renowned Flying Firefighter: How Beriev Be-200 Battles Global Blazes

Russia's World Renowned Flying Firefighter: How Beriev Be-200 Battles Global Blazes

Since its first flight in 1998 the Beriev Be-200 has become famous all over the world due to it being assigned to help put down fires all over the globe. Designed by the Beriev Aircraft Company, the flying boat has proven unmatched in firefighting, search and rescue, maritime patrol, cargo, and passenger transportation.

2023-07-28T18:26+0000

2023-07-28T18:26+0000

2023-07-28T18:26+0000

multimedia

russia’s emergencies ministry

amphibious plane

be-200

firefighter

amphibious aircraft

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112224996_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4e314d0eba3297a3c254a5911478d3fc.png

Having the capacity of 12 tonnes of water, or up to 72 passengers, the Beriev Be-200 multipurpose amphibious aircraft has been participating in various humanitarian operations around the world, like fighting the devastating forest fires that plagued Italy in August 2005. These planes also assisted in extinguishing Portugal's wildfires in July 2006 and in August 2016, they helped put out Greece's blazes in the summer of 2007, and the wildfires in Israel, in November 2016, and in Turkiye recently as well as other hot spots.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to view the unmatched features of this irreplaceable amphibious plane:

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

be-200, amphibious aircraft, water drop, turbofan firefighter, amphibious plane, emergencies ministry, russian plane, fighing fires, unique russian plane