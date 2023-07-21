https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/ukrainian-soldiers-anger-with-non-stop-service-undermines-common-fighting-spirit-1112044460.html
Ukrainian Soldiers’ Anger With Non-Stop Service Undermines ‘Common Fighting Spirit’
Ukrainian Soldiers’ Anger With Non-Stop Service Undermines ‘Common Fighting Spirit’
The fact of morally exhausted servicemen remaining in the Ukrainian army reflects the Kiev regime’s unwillingness to deliver on its promises, Moscow-based political scientist Denis Denisov told Sputnik.
2023-07-21T15:35+0000
2023-07-21T15:35+0000
2023-07-21T16:02+0000
world
russia
ukraine
regime
soldiers
authorities
mobilization
corruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112005842_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_514ac27bf0317739707b1d1170c2bf1d.jpg
Soldiers’ dissatisfaction with protracted service in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) amid the Russian special military operation can result in internal conflicts, a US media outlet has cited Ukrainian combat paramedic Yegor Firsov as saying.Sooner or later, UAF soldiers’ displeasure with their non-stop service will be fraught with far-reaching consequences for the Kiev regime, argued Moscow-based political scientist Denis Denisov, director of the Institute of Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflict Studies.He noted that the UAF servicemen’s growing anger comes amid several important developments that “one should take into account” when trying to comprehend the situation.Secondly, he added, one should mention Ukrainians’ expectations to see their country accepted to NATO – something that he said have not seen the light of day yet, though.According to Denisov, one should expect some more or less significant resonant social conflicts masterminded by the most radically minded part of Ukrainian society, who are especially dissatisfied with the above-mentioned expectations that didn’t come true.The political scientist added that UAF soldiers’ never-ending service “has an extremely negative effect on the general psychological situation because people understand that they are actually abandoned, that no one cares about the safety of their lives and their families.” This is something, he stressed, that negatively affects “the common fighting spirit” in the Ukrainian army.Roman Shkurlatov, chairman of the Moscow-based Officers of Russia organization, for his part told Sputnik that the current level of corruption in Ukrainian society led to the situation in which some soldiers permanently serve in the UAF, while others avoid service entirely.The experts’ remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country’s Security Council meeting on Friday that there are “no results” of the Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which saw “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers killed.He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front line."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/ukraines-possible-accession-to-nato-to-take-decades-depends-on-certain-conditions-1111889766.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/vast-russian-minefields-cause-psychological-torment-for-ukrainian-troops--report-1112006017.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112005842_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60f8f6706d5849bf6345de7f77c35913.jpg
A man is being mobilized by force in Chernovtsy Oblast, western Ukraine.
A man is being mobilized by force in Chernovtsy Oblast, western Ukraine.
2023-07-21T15:35+0000
true
PT1M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
ukrainian armed forces, russian troops, ukraine's countroffensive, kiev's bid for nato, mobilization in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces, russian troops, ukraine's countroffensive, kiev's bid for nato, mobilization in ukraine
Ukrainian Soldiers’ Anger With Non-Stop Service Undermines ‘Common Fighting Spirit’
15:35 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 21.07.2023)
Morally exhausted soldiers remaining in the Ukrainian Army reflects Kiev's inability to deliver on its promises pertaining to the now-botched counteroffensive and yet-to-be-approved bid for NATO, Moscow-based political scientist Denis Denisov told Sputnik.
Soldiers’ dissatisfaction with protracted service in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) amid the Russian special military operation
can result in internal conflicts, a US media outlet has cited Ukrainian combat paramedic Yegor Firsov as saying.
“I can’t hide the fact that there is simmering frustration in the ranks, with some soldiers starting to wonder why some Ukrainians are fighting and others are not. The government needs to think much more about sharing the burden of war fairly, so that everyone, in one way or another, contributes to victory — and not just state that it 'believes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.' Otherwise, this tension could later create social conflict,” Firsov argued.
Sooner or later, UAF soldiers’ displeasure with their non-stop service will be fraught with far-reaching consequences for the Kiev regime
, argued Moscow-based political scientist Denis Denisov
, director of the Institute of Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflict Studies.
He noted that the UAF servicemen’s growing anger comes amid several important developments that “one should take into account” when trying to comprehend the situation.
“First and foremost, it is the failure of the much-hyped Ukrainian counteroffensive that we are witnessing. There were high hopes that were actively warmed up by both the [Ukrainian] president and controlled, and in fact, by all the media in Ukraine,” Denisov told Sputnik, referring to Kiev’s goal to reach Ukraine’s 1991 borders.
Secondly, he added, one should mention Ukrainians’ expectations to see their country accepted to NATO
– something that he said have not seen the light of day yet, though.
“Ukrainian authorities did a very serious ‘disservice’ to themselves by raising these expectations very high, so now they are trying to roll them back. This, of course, affects the social stability and the population’s mood,” the political scientist pointed out.
According to Denisov, one should expect some more or less significant resonant social conflicts masterminded by the most radically minded part of Ukrainian society, who are especially dissatisfied with the above-mentioned expectations that didn’t come true.
“I will not be very surprised if in the near future there will be certain plots connected with dissatisfaction with the current Ukrainian government, who failed to deliver on their promises,” he said.
The political scientist added that UAF soldiers’ never-ending service “has an extremely negative effect on the general psychological situation because people understand that they are actually abandoned, that no one cares about the safety of their lives and their families.” This is something, he stressed, that negatively affects “the common fighting spirit” in the Ukrainian army.
Roman Shkurlatov, chairman of the Moscow-based Officers of Russia organization, for his part told Sputnik that the current level of corruption in Ukrainian society led to the situation in which some soldiers permanently serve in the UAF, while others avoid service entirely.
“Of course, those who end up at the frontline wonder why they are dying for nothing as others live it up in Kiev, Lvov and other Ukrainian cities, visiting nightclubs and restaurants. Naturally, questions continue to arise and social unrest grows,” Shkurlatov pointed out.
The experts’ remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country’s Security Council meeting on Friday that there are “no results” of the Ukraine’s counteroffensive
, which saw “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers killed.
He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front line."