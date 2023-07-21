https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/ukrainian-soldiers-anger-with-non-stop-service-undermines-common-fighting-spirit-1112044460.html

Ukrainian Soldiers’ Anger With Non-Stop Service Undermines ‘Common Fighting Spirit’

The fact of morally exhausted servicemen remaining in the Ukrainian army reflects the Kiev regime’s unwillingness to deliver on its promises, Moscow-based political scientist Denis Denisov told Sputnik.

Soldiers’ dissatisfaction with protracted service in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) amid the Russian special military operation can result in internal conflicts, a US media outlet has cited Ukrainian combat paramedic Yegor Firsov as saying.Sooner or later, UAF soldiers’ displeasure with their non-stop service will be fraught with far-reaching consequences for the Kiev regime, argued Moscow-based political scientist Denis Denisov, director of the Institute of Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflict Studies.He noted that the UAF servicemen’s growing anger comes amid several important developments that “one should take into account” when trying to comprehend the situation.Secondly, he added, one should mention Ukrainians’ expectations to see their country accepted to NATO – something that he said have not seen the light of day yet, though.According to Denisov, one should expect some more or less significant resonant social conflicts masterminded by the most radically minded part of Ukrainian society, who are especially dissatisfied with the above-mentioned expectations that didn’t come true.The political scientist added that UAF soldiers’ never-ending service “has an extremely negative effect on the general psychological situation because people understand that they are actually abandoned, that no one cares about the safety of their lives and their families.” This is something, he stressed, that negatively affects “the common fighting spirit” in the Ukrainian army.Roman Shkurlatov, chairman of the Moscow-based Officers of Russia organization, for his part told Sputnik that the current level of corruption in Ukrainian society led to the situation in which some soldiers permanently serve in the UAF, while others avoid service entirely.The experts’ remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country’s Security Council meeting on Friday that there are “no results” of the Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which saw “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers killed.He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front line."

