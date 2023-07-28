International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-to-host-trilateral-summit-with-south-korea-and-japan-1112229782.html
US to Host Trilateral Summit With South Korea and Japan
US to Host Trilateral Summit With South Korea and Japan
US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David on August 18 to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday.
2023-07-28T18:51+0000
2023-07-28T18:51+0000
world
us
japan
south korea
camp david
joe biden
yoon suk yeol
indo-pacific
fumio kishida
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112094875_0:175:2520:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5612fdbb3fc55cbf84ecf1c67ce3cf.jpg
"President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral leaders’ summit at Camp David on August 18, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/us-seeks-to-turn-pacific-nations-into-anti-china-battering-ram-1112136772.html
japan
south korea
camp david
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112094875_0:0:2520:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_fd09eb0f22d17054ae8f983814bf79d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trilateral summit, us, japan, south korea, trilateral cooperation, indo-pacific region, us allies, us in asia, us hegemony, us dominance
trilateral summit, us, japan, south korea, trilateral cooperation, indo-pacific region, us allies, us in asia, us hegemony, us dominance

US to Host Trilateral Summit With South Korea and Japan

18:51 GMT 28.07.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David on August 18 to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday.
"President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral leaders’ summit at Camp David on August 18, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by the DPRK and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," the official added.

View north from Tonga - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
Analysis
US Seeks to Turn Pacific Nations Into Anti-China Battering Ram
25 July, 17:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала