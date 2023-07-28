https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-to-host-trilateral-summit-with-south-korea-and-japan-1112229782.html

US to Host Trilateral Summit With South Korea and Japan

US to Host Trilateral Summit With South Korea and Japan

US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David on August 18 to discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday.

2023-07-28T18:51+0000

2023-07-28T18:51+0000

2023-07-28T18:51+0000

world

us

japan

south korea

camp david

joe biden

yoon suk yeol

indo-pacific

fumio kishida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112094875_0:175:2520:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5612fdbb3fc55cbf84ecf1c67ce3cf.jpg

"President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral leaders’ summit at Camp David on August 18, 2023," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/us-seeks-to-turn-pacific-nations-into-anti-china-battering-ram-1112136772.html

japan

south korea

camp david

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trilateral summit, us, japan, south korea, trilateral cooperation, indo-pacific region, us allies, us in asia, us hegemony, us dominance