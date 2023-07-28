International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/znpp-safe-now-rosatom-to-continue-supporting-iaea-mission-1112219595.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Safe Now - Rosatom
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Safe Now - Rosatom
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is safe now, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to ZNPP.
2023-07-28T12:49+0000
2023-07-28T13:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye npp
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
rosatom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8efe55f8f6b760fc78665237a5624517.jpg
"We determine the state of the station today as absolutely safe. Yesterday, the IAEA mission inspected the entire territory of the station, measured the radiation background, it corresponds to the natural one," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the IAEA’s mission. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/scientist-ukraine-attacking-russian-nuclear-plants-is-height-of-lunacy-and-moral-irresponsibility-1111877770.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b28a09e8eebbacfc65797595d6b73373.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporozhye npp, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian nuclear terrorism, znpp, ukrainian terror attacks on znpp
zaporozhye npp, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian nuclear terrorism, znpp, ukrainian terror attacks on znpp

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Safe Now - Rosatom

12:49 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 28.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Kateryna KlochkoThe Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© AP Photo / Kateryna Klochko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is safe now, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to ZNPP.
"We determine the state of the station today as absolutely safe. Yesterday, the IAEA mission inspected the entire territory of the station, measured the radiation background, it corresponds to the natural one," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the IAEA’s mission.
caution sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
Analysis
Scientist: Ukraine Attacking Russian Nuclear Plants is Height of Lunacy and Moral Irresponsibility
14 July, 18:14 GMT
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала