Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Safe Now - Rosatom

12:49 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 28.07.2023)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is safe now, the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to ZNPP.
"We determine the state of the station today as absolutely safe
. Yesterday, the IAEA mission inspected the entire territory of the station
, measured the radiation background, it corresponds to the natural one," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that Rosatom will continue supporting the IAEA’s mission.
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.