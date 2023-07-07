International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
IAEA Receives Additional Access to ZNPP Facilities, No Indications of Mines Observed
IAEA Receives Additional Access to ZNPP Facilities, No Indications of Mines Observed
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it's experts have received additional access to the facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and did not observe any indications of explosives or mines so far.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have received additional access at the site of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), without – so far – observing any visible indications of mines or explosives, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today,” the IAEA said in a statement. Grossi said that the IAEA experts need more access to ZNPP facilities to continue searching for any indications of mines or explosives. “So far, they have not seen any mines or explosives. But they still need more access, including to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 and parts of the turbine halls. I remain hopeful that this access will be granted soon. I will continue to report about developments in this regard,” Grossi said, as quoted by the IAEA’s statement.
IAEA Receives Additional Access to ZNPP Facilities, No Indications of Mines Observed

12:31 GMT 07.07.2023
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it's experts have received additional access to the facilities of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and did not observe any indications of explosives or mines so far.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have received additional access at the site of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), without – so far – observing any visible indications of mines or explosives, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today,” the IAEA said in a statement.
Grossi said that the IAEA experts need more access to ZNPP facilities to continue searching for any indications of mines or explosives.
“So far, they have not seen any mines or explosives. But they still need more access, including to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 and parts of the turbine halls. I remain hopeful that this access will be granted soon. I will continue to report about developments in this regard,” Grossi said, as quoted by the IAEA’s statement.
