https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/african-leaders-discuss-ukraine-initiative-with-putin-statement-being-prepared-1112240204.html

African Leaders Discuss Ukraine Initiative With Putin, Statement Being Prepared

African Leaders Discuss Ukraine Initiative With Putin, Statement Being Prepared

A number of African leaders discussed Ukrainian peace initiative at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the final statement is being prepared, a source in one of the African delegations told Sputnik.

2023-07-29T09:33+0000

2023-07-29T09:33+0000

2023-07-29T09:52+0000

world

vladimir putin

ukrainian crisis

russia-africa summit 2023

second russia-africa summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112240520_0:0:3105:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_0863dea2481f3ca10cee14d9b4ba454f.jpg

"Last night the leaders of the African initiative [on Ukraine] met with Putin and discussed the peace plan. The meeting ended at 02:00 [local time], they are preparing a final communique," the source said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that a brief statement on the Ukraine crisis is being prepared that will sum up Putin's meeting with his African counterparts.The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/russia-to-replace-ukrainian-grain-at-no-expense-for-african-countries--putin-1112181255.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, ukrainian crisis, africa peace plan, russia-africa summit, ukrainian conflict