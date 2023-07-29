https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/african-leaders-discuss-ukraine-initiative-with-putin-statement-being-prepared-1112240204.html
African Leaders Discuss Ukraine Initiative With Putin, Statement Being Prepared
A number of African leaders discussed Ukrainian peace initiative at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the final statement is being prepared, a source in one of the African delegations told Sputnik.
"Last night the leaders of the African initiative [on Ukraine] met with Putin and discussed the peace plan. The meeting ended at 02:00 [local time], they are preparing a final communique," the source said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that a brief statement on the Ukraine crisis is being prepared that will sum up Putin's meeting with his African counterparts.The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.
29.07.2023
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A number of African leaders discussed the Ukrainian peace initiative at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the final statement is being prepared, a source with one of the African delegations told Sputnik.
"Last night the leaders of the African initiative [on Ukraine]
met with Putin and discussed the peace plan. The meeting ended at 02:00 [local time], they are preparing a final communique," the source said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that a brief statement on the Ukraine crisis is being prepared that will sum up Putin's meeting with his African counterparts.
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.