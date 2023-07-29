https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/russian-ombudswoman-appeals-to-un-high-commissioner-after-attack-on-russias-taganrog-1112244655.html

Russian Ombudswoman Appeals to UN High Commissioner After Attack on Russia's Taganrog

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said on Saturday she had appealed to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and other international organizations after a missile attack on the Russian city of Taganrog, accusing Ukrainian armed forces of violating the humanitarian law.

russia

ukrainian crisis

the united nations (un)

taganrog

tatiana moskalkova

russian defense ministry

"Due to the shelling of residential infrastructure in Taganrog, I have appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and other competent international bodies with a request that this outrageous violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian armed forces be publicized and brought to public attention," Moskalkova said on Telegram. The targeted attacks against Russian civil infrastructure testify to the terrorist nature of the Ukrainian government, she added. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile had been intercepted over Taganrog, with its debris falling in the city, damaging buildings and injuring civilians. The defense ministry qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, while the Russian Health Ministry specified that 14 people had been injured in the attack, with seven of them hospitalized. Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another Ukrainian missile had also been intercepted in Russia's Rostov Region, with its debris falling far away from populated areas.

taganrog

