Israel, US Kick Off Joint Navy Drills Practicing Capture of Vessels

Israel and the United States have launched joint naval drills code-named Intrinsic Defender to practice locating and monitoring objects at sea as well as ship boarding procedures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

The drills are taking place in the port city of Haifa in Israel's north, the US 5th Fleet reported. In addition, the exercise focuses on joint diving, including operations to locate and neutralize naval mines with remote-controlled underwater vessels. The two navies will practise water search and rescue operations using special equipment and conduct training in marine and underwater medicine. Earlier in July, Israel and the US launched joint air force drills as part of the Juniper Oak exercise series aimed at improving operational compatibility, which included long-range striking, combat for aerial superiority and repelling cyber attacks, as well as midair refueling.

