Russian Navy to Receive Three Karakurt-Class Small Missile Ships in 2023

The Russian Navy plans to receive three Karakurt-class ships in 2023 that are able to conduct high precision missile strikes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

These ships are able to conduct high precision missile strikes against critical objects on land and enemy ships in sea in the near sea zone. On Sunday, Russia celebrated Navy Day which was founded in 2006 to commemorate the heroes of the Great Northern War when the Russian fleet was created.The Main Naval Parade took place on the Neva River in St. Petersburg. Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin congratulated the crews of the battleships and reviewed the ceremony from a presidential boat. In total, 45 combat ships and submarines with around 3,000 servicemen of the Northern, Pacific, Baltic and Black Sea Fleets took part in the celebrations.

