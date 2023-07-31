https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/uk-opens-up-north-sea-oil-and-gas-to-counter-russia-ukraine-energy-crisis-1112273326.html

UK Opens Up North Sea Oil and Gas to Counter Russia-Ukraine Energy Crisis

UK Opens Up North Sea Oil and Gas to Counter Russia-Ukraine Energy Crisis

While the UK gets around half its domestic natural gas from fields in its maritime exclusive economic zone in the North Sea, a Europe-wide cut in supply caused by embargoes on Russian energy exports has sent prices soaring.

The British government has given the green light to new oil and gas projects in the North Sea amid the energy crisis fuelled by sanctions on Russia.A Downing Street statement pledged that more than 100 new drilling licences would be granted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to "boost British energy independence" and "reduce reliance on hostile states."Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced two new carbon capture and storage projects in northeast Scotland the estuary Humber, which he said were vital to "realise our net-zero target" for carbon dioxide emissions.Speaking ahead of a visit to Scotland on Monday, Sunak claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had "manipulated and weaponised energy" — when in fact the UK and other Western nations had imposed embargoes on Russia, while the US has been blamed for the September 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.In a swipe at the opposition Labour party, which wants a ban on new gas and oil drilling in a bid to achieve the 'net zero' target by the end of the decade, the PM claimed there were "those who would rather that it come from hostile states than from the supplies we have here at home."Labour shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband accused Sunak of waging a "culture war" against global warming orthodoxy — while also blaming the Conservative government for failing to make the country more energy self-sufficient.The Tories have already accused Labour of being in the pocket of the Green lobby after it emerged that it had received £1.5 million in donations from renewable energy entrepreneur Dale Vince — who has also bankrolled the Just Stop Oil direct action campaign.Stephen Flynn MP, Westminster leader of the secessionist Scottish National Party (SNP) which hopes North Seal fossil fuels will bankroll a future independent state, said Labour's demand for a moratorium was "silly."But he also attacked the government's plan as "a little bit morally bankrupt," arguing that "every single drop of oil or indeed a molecule of gas that we take out of the North Sea will have a concurrent impact on climate change."

