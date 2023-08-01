https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/chinas-rare-earths-ban-may-sink-us-microchip-manufacturing-ambitions-1112322954.html

China’s Rare Earths Ban May Sink US’ Microchip Manufacturing Ambitions

China’s Rare Earths Ban May Sink US’ Microchip Manufacturing Ambitions

Chinese export controls on germanium and gallium have stepped into effect amid fears that this will mean more expensive microchips, solar panels, cars and even weapons. More significantly, the restrictions threaten to sink the Biden administration’s ambitious domestic microchip manufacturing goals, says China-US trade expert Thomas Pauken II.

2023-08-01T13:50+0000

2023-08-01T13:50+0000

2023-08-01T13:58+0000

economy

joe biden

janet yellen

china

beijing

washington

taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)

ban

restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg

China’s rare earths restrictions officially stepped into force on Tuesday, with the measures, announced last month after Beijing said it needed to protect its “national security and interests,” expected to cause a sharp jump in the cost of an array of advanced manufactured goods, particularly electronics.The export controls, which will require companies seeking to export the pair of rare-earth metals to apply for licenses, come in retaliation to a long list of US hostile measures, including restrictions on the import of Chinese high-tech goods.“This is just the beginning,” former Chinese vice commerce minister Wei Jianguo said last month, warning that “China’s tool box has many more types of measures available” should Washington try to retaliate to the rare earths semi-ban.The rare earths restrictions show that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip to Beijing last month to try to smooth over tensions clearly failed to get China to alter its position, with the Asian nation taking a harder line in retaliation to Washington’s tech and trade war, and attempts to box Beijing in in East Asia, earlier this year, starting by sanctioning US semiconductor giant Micron Technology in May.Move Could Sink Biden’s Semiconductor Scheme“Obviously, these consequences are going to be devastating to US efforts to promote their manufacturing industry, to create these factories where they’re reshoring back home,” Thomas Pauken II, a veteran consultant and commentator on Asia-Pacific affairs, told Sputnik, referring to the $50+ billion push announced by the Biden administration last year to restore the US’s domestic electronics component manufacturing capabilities. “The thing is, you need these ingredients that are necessary for the chips and the semiconductors,” he said.US Caught UnpreparedPauken believes the US and its allies may not have expected Beijing to carry through with its rare earths export restriction threats, judging by limited reporting on the matter, apart from specialized Washington-based think tanks warning about the “devastating impact” such export controls could have on the US, Europe, Japan “and much of the world.”Pauken expects the export restrictions to put a “big hurt” on the global economy, but not so much on Beijing, which could even receive a boost to its domestic manufacturing industry as rare earths that once went to other countries will be staying in China.The expert stressed that if Washington were clever, it would “rethink” its China policy, and recognize that a get-tough approach to Beijing hasn’t been working, and won’t work, and has instead “been a disaster for the US economy.” Unfortunately, he added, “it doesn’t seem like the US has learned any lessons…so it seems as if they will just continue on with their anti-China legislation.”Options LimitedThe escalating China-US tensions over rare earths has prompted US officials to begin a global search for alternatives, including Mongolia, the northeast Asian nation estimated to contain nearly 17 percent of global rare earths deposits.“Mongolia is facing a generational opportunity. And that generational opportunity is a need for us to find critical minerals and rare earths in order to achieve our clean energy goals,” undersecretary of state Jose Fernandez, who traveled to Mongolia in late June, recently told US media.But it’s not as simple as investing in Mongolian rare earths production and extracting resources out, Pauken said, pointing to the country’s landlocked status, and US efforts to peeve both of Mongolia’s neighbors, Russia and China.“Obviously, you can’t go through Russia,” he said, “because Russia is being sanctioned.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/chinas-metal-export-controls-may-hit-entities-from-countries-that-cracked-down-on-china-analysts-1112320550.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/does-the-us-make-their-own-microchips-1112216417.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/taiwanese-semiconductor-giant-delays-arizona-plant-production-amid-us-china-chip-race-1112027823.html

china

beijing

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

rare earths, rare earth metals, germanium, gallium, china, united states, mongolia, trade, technology, restrictions, retaliation