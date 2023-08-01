Trump's Team Spent More on Campaign Than Raised in 2023 - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/trumps-team-spent-more-on-campaign-than-raised-in-2023---reports-1112316521.html
The amount spent so far on former US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has exceeded the amount raised by several million dollars, media reported on Tuesday, citing its analysis of campaign financial documents.
Trump's joint fundraising committee collected $53.8 million but spent $57 million, together with its two affiliates: the official campaign and his leadership political action committee (PAC) Save America, the newspaper said. In total, the joint fundraising committee spent more than $17 million in the first half of 2023 on fundraising expenses such as consultations and direct mail, media reported. Save America PAC spent over $24.4 million, excluding transfers to related organizations. Legal consulting was reportedly the biggest expense, with $21 millions in spending. On Sunday, US medial reported, citing sources, that Trump's team spent more than $40 million in legal fees to protect Trump himself, his advisers and others in the first half of 2023. The newspaper also said the former US president is creating a legal defense fund as he is under several criminal investigations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The amount spent so far on former US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has exceeded the amount raised by several million dollars, media reported on Tuesday, citing its analysis of campaign financial documents.
Trump's joint fundraising committee collected $53.8 million but spent $57 million, together with its two affiliates: the official campaign and his leadership political action committee (PAC) Save America, the newspaper said.
In total, the joint fundraising
committee spent more than $17 million in the first half of 2023 on fundraising expenses such as consultations and direct mail, media reported. Save America PAC spent over $24.4 million, excluding transfers to related organizations. Legal consulting was reportedly the biggest expense, with $21 millions in spending.
On Sunday, US medial reported, citing sources, that Trump's team spent more than $40 million in legal fees to protect Trump
himself, his advisers and others in the first half of 2023. The newspaper also said the former US president is creating a legal defense fund as he is under several criminal investigations.