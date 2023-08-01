https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-stronghold-with-kamikaze-drone-in-special-op-zone-1112324058.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold With Kamikaze Drone in Special Op Zone
Russian Forces wrecked a Ukrainian redoubt with a drone rendering it impossible to function, eliminating the enemy troops. In fact, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been widely used in the Special Operation due to their low cost and high efficiency.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing a task being successfully carried out by Russian UAV operators, who wiped out a Ukrainian stronghold with an FPV drone.The kamikaze drone was sent on a precision strike that resulted in the complete annihilation of the Ukrainian position.Ukraine made an attempt to launch a counteroffensive in June, but has failed to achieve any results. No amount of weapons supplied by NATO countries have been of any help to the Kiev regime, which has been suffering significant losses in soldiers and equipment.
