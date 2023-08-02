https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/russia-arming-territorial-defense-units-in-border-areas-due-to-ukraines-attacks---kremlin-1112342392.html

Russia Arming Territorial Defense Units in Border Areas Due to Ukraine's Attacks - Kremlin

Russia Arming Territorial Defense Units in Border Areas Due to Ukraine's Attacks - Kremlin

Russia is handing out weapons to its territorial defense forces stationed in the border region of Belgorod as Ukraine assaults these territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the procedure is in line with Russian law.

Russia is handing out weapons to its territorial defense forces stationed in the border region of Belgorod as Ukraine assaults these territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the procedure is in line with Russian law.The weapons are distributed in a controlled manner, the spokesman said, adding that there is no doubt the authorities have all the necessary checks in place. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the lower house of the Russian parliament is currently reviewing a bill that would facilitate the procedure of arming territorial defense forces. Self-defense battalions were formed in the Belgorod Region at the governor’s initiative in 2022 and currently comprise 2,092 people. The senior personnel was selected from veterans of Russian security agencies with combat experience.

