https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/senior-polish-diplomat-admits-crack-in-ties-with-kiev-over-accusations-of-ungratefulness-1112340885.html
Senior Polish Diplomat Admits Crack in Ties With Kiev Over Accusations of Ungratefulness
Senior Polish Diplomat Admits Crack in Ties With Kiev Over Accusations of Ungratefulness
Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski admitted on Wednesday that his country’s ties with the ally Ukraine had been strained by a recent diplomatic row, in what can be seen as a sign of a further crack in their relations that have grown strained over unchecked Ukrainian food exports to Europe.
2023-08-02T10:42+0000
2023-08-02T10:42+0000
2023-08-02T10:42+0000
world
poland
ukraine
european union (eu)
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102493/37/1024933738_0:117:4256:2511_1920x0_80_0_0_817809e785089a52fa0a28a1694514a6.jpg
Warsaw summoned the top Ukrainian envoy in the country on Wednesday after Kiev called the Polish ambassador in on Monday to complain about remarks made by the Polish president's top foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz, who accused Ukraine of being ungrateful for all the help Poland had given it over the past months and years. The deputy foreign minister also conceded that Warsaw and Kiev did not see eye to eye on several issues but insisted that the Polish foreign policy would continue to be guided by national interest and that it would be helping Ukraine as long as its national interest was protected. Warsaw and Kiev have been at odds over duty-free Ukrainian agri-food exports to the European Union, which undercut food prices in neighboring EU countries, prompting Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian grain. Kiev condemned the move. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media on Tuesday night to warn Poland against allowing "political trends or personal ambitions" to undermine their unity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/polands-zealously-pro-ukrainian-policy-has-come-back-to-haunt-it---media-1112337536.html
poland
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102493/37/1024933738_376:0:3880:2628_1920x0_80_0_0_ece342c42a5e8e332ec9bc022e17fb1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
senior polish diplomat, ukrainian food exports, diplomatic row
senior polish diplomat, ukrainian food exports, diplomatic row
Senior Polish Diplomat Admits Crack in Ties With Kiev Over Accusations of Ungratefulness
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski admitted on Wednesday that his country’s ties with the ally Ukraine had been strained by a recent diplomatic row, in what can be seen as a sign of a further crack in their relations that have grown strained over unchecked Ukrainian food exports to Europe.
Warsaw summoned the top Ukrainian envoy in the country on Wednesday after Kiev called the Polish ambassador in on Monday to complain about remarks made by the Polish president's top foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz, who accused Ukraine of being ungrateful for all the help Poland had given it over the past months and years.
"We will give our assessment of the state of our relations today. They are unfortunately not the best because of what some Ukrainian officials said lately. No one is hiding it. I feel that this is due to the fact that emotions have been unfortunately running high," Jablonski told media.
The deputy foreign minister also conceded that Warsaw and Kiev
did not see eye to eye on several issues but insisted that the Polish foreign policy would continue to be guided by national interest and that it would be helping Ukraine as long as its national interest was protected.
Warsaw and Kiev have been at odds over duty-free Ukrainian agri-food exports to the European Union, which undercut food prices in neighboring EU countries, prompting Poland
, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian grain. Kiev condemned the move.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media on Tuesday night to warn Poland against allowing "political trends or personal ambitions" to undermine their unity.