New NATO Facility in Poland to Repair Tanks From Ukraine

NATO intends to construct a new facility in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, a Canadian newspaper reported on Friday, citing Canadian and Polish officials familiar with the matter.

The compound, which will be located off the city and less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is expected to serve as a maintenance hub for NATO military equipment rather than a full-scale military base, the sources told the Canadian news outlet. No Canadian military personnel would be stationed in Rzeszow long-term with their families, the source noted. In mid-June, Polish envoy to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that Warsaw and Berlin were planning to set up a repair center for German-made Leopard battle tanks in Poland's southern city of Gliwice in the near future. However, in mid-July, media reported that Germany intended to withdraw from the project due to Warsaw's inflated expectations regarding maintenance payments.

