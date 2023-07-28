International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/new-nato-facility-in-poland-to-repair-tanks-from-ukraine-1112224228.html
New NATO Facility in Poland to Repair Tanks From Ukraine
New NATO Facility in Poland to Repair Tanks From Ukraine
NATO intends to construct a new facility in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, a Canadian newspaper reported on Friday, citing Canadian and Polish officials familiar with the matter.
2023-07-28T15:40+0000
2023-07-28T15:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
poland
ukraine
nato
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
nato bases
nato base
nato buildup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1b111f385726f291c6993920bdfecb.jpg
The compound, which will be located off the city and less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is expected to serve as a maintenance hub for NATO military equipment rather than a full-scale military base, the sources told the Canadian news outlet. No Canadian military personnel would be stationed in Rzeszow long-term with their families, the source noted. In mid-June, Polish envoy to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that Warsaw and Berlin were planning to set up a repair center for German-made Leopard battle tanks in Poland's southern city of Gliwice in the near future. However, in mid-July, media reported that Germany intended to withdraw from the project due to Warsaw's inflated expectations regarding maintenance payments.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/us-europeans-depleted-their-weapons-stockpiles-fighting-russia-in-ukraine-1111797051.html
russia
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_340:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_4158fc47201d8fa598f3a404aeb4dabb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato weapons for ukraine, ukraine's failed counteroffensive, destroyed leopards, destroyed ukrainian armored vehicles, nato base, nato buildup, nato facility, polish base, repair tanks, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks sent to ukraine
nato weapons for ukraine, ukraine's failed counteroffensive, destroyed leopards, destroyed ukrainian armored vehicles, nato base, nato buildup, nato facility, polish base, repair tanks, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks sent to ukraine

New NATO Facility in Poland to Repair Tanks From Ukraine

15:40 GMT 28.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry videoLeopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry video
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO intends to construct a new facility in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, a Canadian newspaper reported on Friday, citing Canadian and Polish officials familiar with the matter.
The compound, which will be located off the city and less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is expected to serve as a maintenance hub for NATO military equipment rather than a full-scale military base, the sources told the Canadian news outlet.
"We are going to establish a maintenance center in partnership with the US and the UK. No intent to have a large Canadian presence," an unnamed Canadian official said, adding that the facility's main role would be to repair tanks and other armored vehicles supplied to Ukraine by the NATO allies.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are manufactured at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
Military
US, Europeans ‘Depleted’ Their Weapons Stockpile Fighting Russia in Ukraine
10 July, 19:58 GMT
No Canadian military personnel would be stationed in Rzeszow long-term with their families, the source noted.
In mid-June, Polish envoy to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that Warsaw and Berlin were planning to set up a repair center for German-made Leopard battle tanks in Poland's southern city of Gliwice in the near future. However, in mid-July, media reported that Germany intended to withdraw from the project due to Warsaw's inflated expectations regarding maintenance payments.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала