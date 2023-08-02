https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/stockholm-police-authorize-another-quran-burning-protest---reports-1112348669.html

Stockholm Police Authorize Another Quran-Burning Protest - Reports

Stockholm Police Authorize Another Quran-Burning Protest - Reports

The Swedish police have issued a permit to an unnamed woman to hold another Quran-burning protest in Stockholm on August 3, Swedish media reported on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika, who has carried out multiple Quran-burning demonstrations, reportedly withdrew on Tuesday his applications for another three such protests in Stockholm. Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm. Last week, the Swedish Security Service said the recent Quran burnings in Stockholm had a negative impact on the country's security. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said that Sweden was facing the most serious security situation since World War II.

