China's Rare Earth Metals Ban Hits US Chip Trade Restrictions Where It Hurts

Peter Arkell, chairman of the Global Mining Association of China, said that China's restrictions on the export of rare earth metals were a predictable response to Washington's trade war.

China's curbs on rare earth metals to Western microchip makers comes as no surprise after a year of US-led sanctions, says a mining expert.Beijing's new restrictions on the export of eight gallium and six germanium products, on the basis that they have dual civilian and military uses, came into force on Tuesday.China is the world's leading producer of those two elements, which are used in the manufacture of microchips. That followed a year of efforts by Washington to cut off China's access to high-grade chips and the machines to manufacture them, under the pretext of US "national security."Global Mining Association of China Chairman Peter Arkell told Sputnik that the PRC's response to the US embargo was no surprise.Exporters will now have to apply for special licenses, which could take up to two months to approve. Traders were unsure whether the government would limit the number of permits granted.Since other nations reportedly only have enough stockpiles to last two or three months, Beijing's measures could cripple semiconductor production in the rest of the world just when demand is on the rise as Western nations struggle to ramp up production of guided missiles and other arms.The mining expert said the export restrictions would be particularly effective as there was no realistic alternative source for manufacturers.The industry official warned that the latest escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing would cause serious global supply shortages and drive up the price of the minerals. Some media have reported that the US is now turning to Mongolia for alternative sources of the metals. Arkell called that prospect a "pipe dream", but if that is the case, "it has many risks." The expert added that while there were many potential sites of gallium and germanium mining around the world, China remained the dominant player in processing the metals. "And let’s not forget that Mongolia is a landlocked country surrounded by Russia and China," he added.

