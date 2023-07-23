International
Japan's tightened restrictions on exports of 23 types of equipment used in chip manufacturing went into effect on Sunday, according to the ordinance of the Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.
The items on the list include equipment for lithography, etching and deposition, among others. As many as 42 countries and regions that imposed curbs on chip exports to China will not be subject to the regulation. For exports to China and other countries not on the white list, the export procedure will become more complicated, requiring the permission of Japan's trade ministry. China strongly protested Japan's move, saying that Beijing would take strong measures to protect its legal rights and interests. The Chinese Foreign Ministry pointed out that Tokyo's restrictions would seriously harm the interests of Chinese and Japanese companies as well as economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, disrupt the structure of the global semiconductor industry, and undermine the stability of global chip production and supply chains.
Japan's Export Controls on Chip Manufacturing Equipment Take Effect on Sunday

10:03 GMT 23.07.2023
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's tightened restrictions on exports of 23 types of equipment used in chip manufacturing went into effect on Sunday, according to the ordinance of the Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.
The items on the list include equipment for lithography, etching and deposition, among others.
As many as 42 countries and regions that imposed curbs on chip exports to China will not be subject to the regulation. For exports to China and other countries not on the white list, the export procedure will become more complicated, requiring the permission of Japan's trade ministry.
China strongly protested Japan's move, saying that Beijing would take strong measures to protect its legal rights and interests. The Chinese Foreign Ministry pointed out that Tokyo's restrictions would seriously harm the interests of Chinese and Japanese companies as well as economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, disrupt the structure of the global semiconductor industry, and undermine the stability of global chip production and supply chains.
