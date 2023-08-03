https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/russian-air-defense-forces-shot-down-6-drones-in-kaluga-region---mod-1112361688.html

Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 6 Drones in Kaluga Region

Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 6 Drones in Kaluga Region

Russian air defense has foiled an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime in the Kaluga region, destroying six drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Russian air defense has foiled an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime in the Kaluga region, destroying six drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday. It added that "there were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack".Earlier in the day, the governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that six drones had been shot down, while flying over the Kaluga Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported.Shapsha added that response services were operating at the site.

