UK Orchestrated ICC Arrest Order Against Putin - Moscow
UK Orchestrated ICC Arrest Order Against Putin - Moscow
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Russia's president and commissioner for children's rights in March
British authorities' fingerprints are all over the ICC's decision to issues arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.
13:16 GMT 03.08.2023 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 03.08.2023)
Being updated
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Russia's president and commissioner for children's rights in March, charging them with the purported "unlawful transfer" of children out of the Ukraine conflict zone. The Kremlin dismissed the charges, while Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against ICC judges.
