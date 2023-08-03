https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/uk-orchestrated-icc-order-against-putin---moscow-1112368099.html

UK Orchestrated ICC Arrest Order Against Putin - Moscow

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Russia's president and commissioner for children's rights in March, charging them with the... 03.08.2023, Sputnik International

British authorities' fingerprints are all over the ICC's decision to issues arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

