'Anti-Colonialist' BRICS Expansion Threatens Western Hegemony - Analyst

Mere hours after a certain media outlet claimed that Brazil is against expanding BRICS membership, citing some unnamed Brazilian diplomats as saying that such expansion might decrease the existing members’ influence, Brazil’s President Lula da Silva promptly told journalists that his country supports more nations joining BRICS.Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Arindam Bagchi stressed that the claims about his country being against the expansion of BRICS are also false.Commenting on this development, London-based foreign affairs analyst, journalist and commentator Adriel Kasonta told Sputnik that these refuted claims appear to be an attempt by the West to sow discord among BRICS members.Kasonta further speculated that the West may be seeking to “create a situation where a certain decision will not be made” at the coming BRICS summit in Johannesburg later this month.Noting how Western powers already sought to force South Africa to enforce the ICC ruling against Russian President Vladimir Putin, were he to appear at the BRICS summit, Kasonta argued that there is a de facto “hybrid war” waged by the West against BRICS.Regarding the Western powers’ likely motives, Kasonta argued that BRICS currently stands as a “serious competitor” to not just US hegemony, but “to Western hegemony and Western imperialism.”According to Kasonta, the “ultimate goal” of BRICS is “to be the final milestone in the long attempt by Global South leaders like [Ghanian independence leader] Kwame Nkrumah… to break away from neo-colonialism.”At the same time, Kasonta warned that, in his opinion, the “threat of legitimate disagreements between China and India” poses a serious danger to BRICS, even though he expressed hope that the leaders of member states “will see the bigger picture and they will rise above these petty disputes and this petty attempts from the West to sow discord.”

