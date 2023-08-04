https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/new-taiwan-arms-deal-us-dead-set-on-provoking-war-with-china-1112391222.html

New Taiwan Arms Deal: US 'Dead Set on Provoking War With China'

New Taiwan Arms Deal: US 'Dead Set on Provoking War With China'

It seems that by giving the green light to more military assistance to Taipei, Washington decided not to deliver on its recent promise with respect to Beijing, journalist and political analyst KJ Noh told Sputnik.

2023-08-04T15:27+0000

2023-08-04T15:27+0000

2023-08-04T15:27+0000

world

us

china

taiwan

joe biden

arms

territory

aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112390989_0:0:3372:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_b9b8f332810979161719a09e6b032ab3.jpg

US President Joe Biden approved up to $345 million in a new defense package to Taiwan, which is expected to include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones, among other pieces of military equipment.The Taiwanese Defense Ministry was quick to thank Washington for its “firm security commitment,” adding in a statement that it will not comment on the package details due to the “tacit agreement” between the two sides.Washington continuing to send hefty arms supplies to Taipei first of all means the US “wants to expedite weapons [to Taiwan] as fast as possible,” journalist and political analyst KJ Noh said.According to him, it appears that the Biden administration “seems dead set on provoking yet another war, this time with China,” who he said faces “a dead red line.”Noh's remarks followed Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, telling Sputnik that Beijing fully opposes US military ties and any military sales to Taiwan.Although the US does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington has a representative office in Taipei and remains the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.Beijing considers Taiwan as an unalienable part of China’s sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Final Countdown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/united-states-provocative-behavior-in-taiwan-issue-creates-more-tensions-in-sino-us-relations-1111520747.html

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us’ new taiwan arms package, joe biden's go-ahead for new taiwan arms package, us' arms supplies to taiwan