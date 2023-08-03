International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/is-biden-preparing-to-dump-ukraine-for-taiwan-1112361859.html
Is Biden Preparing to Dump Ukraine For Taiwan?
Is Biden Preparing to Dump Ukraine For Taiwan?
US President Joe Biden is reportedly seeking congressional approval for financing military aid for Taiwan as part of the supplemental budget for Ukraine. What's behind the move?
2023-08-03T10:04+0000
2023-08-03T10:04+0000
analysis
us
taiwan
larry johnson
joe biden
china
ukraine
people's republic of china
us congress
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c682a151c75afe0ad7690102402d9d7.jpg
The White House is going to ask the US Congress to fund the arming of the island of Taiwan via the Ukraine budget in order to speed up weapons transfers to Taipei, as per Western media. The request followed the Biden administration's announcement that the US would deliver $345 million worth of weapons to the island through a mechanism known as the "presidential drawdown authority." The mechanism has long been used by the US to send arms to Ukraine.Taiwan, an island located at the junction of the East and South China Seas in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, is regarded by Beijing as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China."Well, what it shows is that the Biden administration has no regard or concern for angering China," Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism, told Sputnik. At the same time, the CIA veteran does not consider the development as lessening support for Ukraine. It's likely that the Biden administration has come under pressure to show support for Taiwan, per Johnson. The expert sees the funding maneuver "as a convenient legislative vehicle to get approval for the funding in a way that expedites it, doesn't delay it."China has repeatedly urged the US to stop escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Nonetheless, US government officials and congressional leaders continue to send mixed signals to the island and meet with Taiwan's leadership. Furthermore, the US is encouraging its allies to beef up their military presence in the Asia Pacific, citing the "China threat" to the island. To cap it off, President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to protect Taiwan "militarily," with the White House then downplaying his vows as gaffes. Why is Washington continuing to develop the conflict around Taiwan?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/us-uses-taiwan-as-eternal-pawn-in-foreign-policy-games-against-china-1112317009.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/biden-to-seek-congressional-funding-for-arming-taiwan-via-ukraine-budget-1112337786.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/japan-doesnt-want-to-fight-for-taiwan-and-neither-do-other-us-allies-1112066099.html
taiwan
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a512002c7694f3b17a7b6ee8b6b217a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, taiwan strait, taiwan island, people's republic of china, beijing, us presidential drawdown authority, us speeding up arming taiwan, ukrainian funds taiwan, us military aid to ukraine, pentagon fast-tracking aid to taiwan, taipei, military drills taiwan, provocations in taiwan strait, joe biden, supplemental budget for ukraine, us congress, us congressional approval for funding taiwan
taiwan, taiwan strait, taiwan island, people's republic of china, beijing, us presidential drawdown authority, us speeding up arming taiwan, ukrainian funds taiwan, us military aid to ukraine, pentagon fast-tracking aid to taiwan, taipei, military drills taiwan, provocations in taiwan strait, joe biden, supplemental budget for ukraine, us congress, us congressional approval for funding taiwan

Is Biden Preparing to Dump Ukraine For Taiwan?

10:04 GMT 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-yingTaiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021
Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden is reportedly seeking congressional approval for financing military aid for Taiwan as part of the supplemental budget for Ukraine. What's behind the move?
The White House is going to ask the US Congress to fund the arming of the island of Taiwan via the Ukraine budget in order to speed up weapons transfers to Taipei, as per Western media. The request followed the Biden administration's announcement that the US would deliver $345 million worth of weapons to the island through a mechanism known as the "presidential drawdown authority." The mechanism has long been used by the US to send arms to Ukraine.
Taiwan, an island located at the junction of the East and South China Seas in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, is regarded by Beijing as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.
"Well, what it shows is that the Biden administration has no regard or concern for angering China," Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism, told Sputnik.
"China has made it very clear that it views any effort by the United States to provide weapons or military training to Taiwan as a direct threat to China. And for some reason, the Biden administration refuses to accept or acknowledge the position of the Chinese. In submitting this aid package, I don't think the Biden administration will have any problem getting it passed. We've still not reached a point in the United States where there is opposition to funding the war in Ukraine, or the potential for war in China. So, I think it's likely to go through, which means it's going to make relations between China and the United States worse, not better."
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) observes PLA(N) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) execute maneuvers in an unsafe manner while conducting a routine south to north Taiwan Strait transit alongside the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFG 336), June 3. USS Chung-Hoon is on a routine deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet and is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF 71)/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
World
US Uses Taiwan as Eternal Pawn in Foreign Policy Games Against China
1 August, 14:59 GMT
At the same time, the CIA veteran does not consider the development as lessening support for Ukraine. It's likely that the Biden administration has come under pressure to show support for Taiwan, per Johnson. The expert sees the funding maneuver "as a convenient legislative vehicle to get approval for the funding in a way that expedites it, doesn't delay it."
"I'm still not clear that it represents a cut in funds for Ukraine and a shifting of those funds to Taiwan. I think it's more a function of the US legislative process, that Congress must appropriate money before the administration, in theory, can spend it. Because this legislation had already been presented, they were able, I think, decided to carve out some of the funds in that for Taiwan, because they had made prior commitments to Taiwan to provide some kind of support," Johnson explained.
President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
World
Biden to Seek Congressional Funding For Arming Taiwan Via Ukraine Budget
Yesterday, 08:33 GMT
China has repeatedly urged the US to stop escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Nonetheless, US government officials and congressional leaders continue to send mixed signals to the island and meet with Taiwan's leadership. Furthermore, the US is encouraging its allies to beef up their military presence in the Asia Pacific, citing the "China threat" to the island. To cap it off, President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to protect Taiwan "militarily," with the White House then downplaying his vows as gaffes. Why is Washington continuing to develop the conflict around Taiwan?
"Well, because, number one, the United States continues to believe that it is the most powerful country in the world and can dictate to other countries reality. It's a consequence of arrogance and hubris. The United States refuses to accept the fact that China and Russia have an equal say in matters. And I think, unfortunately, the United States, if it persists in taking actions like this, will provoke a conflict that will be very damaging to the United States and will weaken it, not make it stronger. The United States can't even fund the one proxy war in Ukraine right now. It's been losing. It can't provide sufficient artillery shells, for example. The United States fails to recognize that it's reached the limits of its power," Johnson concluded.
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2023
Military
Japan Doesn't Want to Fight for Taiwan and Neither Do Other US Allies
22 July, 17:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала