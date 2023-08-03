https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/is-biden-preparing-to-dump-ukraine-for-taiwan-1112361859.html

Is Biden Preparing to Dump Ukraine For Taiwan?

US President Joe Biden is reportedly seeking congressional approval for financing military aid for Taiwan as part of the supplemental budget for Ukraine. What's behind the move?

The White House is going to ask the US Congress to fund the arming of the island of Taiwan via the Ukraine budget in order to speed up weapons transfers to Taipei, as per Western media. The request followed the Biden administration's announcement that the US would deliver $345 million worth of weapons to the island through a mechanism known as the "presidential drawdown authority." The mechanism has long been used by the US to send arms to Ukraine.Taiwan, an island located at the junction of the East and South China Seas in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, is regarded by Beijing as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China."Well, what it shows is that the Biden administration has no regard or concern for angering China," Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism, told Sputnik. At the same time, the CIA veteran does not consider the development as lessening support for Ukraine. It's likely that the Biden administration has come under pressure to show support for Taiwan, per Johnson. The expert sees the funding maneuver "as a convenient legislative vehicle to get approval for the funding in a way that expedites it, doesn't delay it."China has repeatedly urged the US to stop escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Nonetheless, US government officials and congressional leaders continue to send mixed signals to the island and meet with Taiwan's leadership. Furthermore, the US is encouraging its allies to beef up their military presence in the Asia Pacific, citing the "China threat" to the island. To cap it off, President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to protect Taiwan "militarily," with the White House then downplaying his vows as gaffes. Why is Washington continuing to develop the conflict around Taiwan?

