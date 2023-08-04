https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/washington-sending-arms-to-kiev-impacts-public-confidence-in-us-military-1112388795.html

Americans’ confidence in the US military hit a 26-year low, a new Gallup poll has revealed.

According to the survey, confidence has plummeted over the past five years, and now just 60% of the public says they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the American military.Gallup recalled that public confidence in the military was “last this low” in 1997.The figure surged after the Gulf War victory to a record-high 85% in 1991, but finally fell to 69% in 2021, dipping further since then, following the US troops’ exit from Afghanistan.He said that in his opinion, “when you have troops in harm's way, such as they were, […] people have to maintain that [public] confidence because it's sort of a reflection of their support for the military.”Separately, Nixon singled out the Ukraine conflict, saying that “we’ve got this going on, whether that's military directly or not.”The comments come a few days after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev’s counteroffensive is unsuccessful in all directions, and that Moscow will continue its special military operation in Ukraine.The US and its allies ramped up their military supplies to Kiev – which is already worth billions of dollars - shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Ukraine that it sees these military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, stressed that NATO allies arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Final Countdown.

