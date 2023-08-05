https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/sweden-pledges-to-address-ties-with-muslim-countries-amid-quran-burning-scandals-1112409575.html

Sweden Pledges to Address Ties With Muslim Countries Amid Quran-Burning Scandals

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has held a meeting with ambassadors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and said he would pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries

The meeting was a good opportunity to explain the government's position on Quran-burning actions, the minister said. On July 30, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden was facing its most serious security situation since World War II, commenting on several Quran-burning incidents that drew strong condemnation from Muslim nations. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy after the Quran burning in Stockholm.

