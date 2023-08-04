International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/denmark-tightens-border-controls-after-quran-burning-demonstrations-1112387736.html
Denmark Tightens Border Controls After Quran-Burning Demonstrations
Denmark Tightens Border Controls After Quran-Burning Demonstrations
The Danish police are temporarily toughening controls at the country's borders for security reasons following recent Quran-burning demonstrations, the Danish Justice Ministry has said.
2023-08-04T12:20+0000
2023-08-04T12:20+0000
world
denmark
quran
danish justice ministry
sweden
islam
muslims
europe
religion
islam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105418/77/1054187730_0:48:1920:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_669f472b1af54ac13f53a66eda221c3c.jpg
"Against the backdrop of the recent burnings of the Quran and as the current threat pattern develops, the police are temporarily stepping up efforts at the internal borders of Denmark... This means, among other things, that you may soon face selective border controls when making an entry from Sweden," the ministry stated late on Thursday. The measure, which went into effect on August 3, is based on recommendations received from the Danish Police Intelligence Service. The border controls strengthening measures are expected to stay in force until August 10. Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard noted that the government took the current situation in the country seriously and agreed with the recommendations of the police intelligence service to intensify checks on the internal border. On Wednesday, Hummelgaard stressed that there were no reasons to toughen border controls in Denmark. On Tuesday, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that the Swedish authorities would tighten internal border controls amid the deteriorating security situation. Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russian-foreign-ministry-condemns-quran-burning-in-sweden-1111556972.html
denmark
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105418/77/1054187730_298:0:1835:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_a737507a59d6a17622be5319f543a56e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
muslims, denmark, sweden, islam, quran burning, religious unrest, protests against quran burning, border control, demonstrations, danish police, quran-burning demonstrations
muslims, denmark, sweden, islam, quran burning, religious unrest, protests against quran burning, border control, demonstrations, danish police, quran-burning demonstrations

Denmark Tightens Border Controls After Quran-Burning Demonstrations

12:20 GMT 04.08.2023
CC0 / / Quran
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Danish police are temporarily toughening controls at the country's borders for security reasons following recent Quran-burning demonstrations, the Danish Justice Ministry has said.
"Against the backdrop of the recent burnings of the Quran and as the current threat pattern develops, the police are temporarily stepping up efforts at the internal borders of Denmark... This means, among other things, that you may soon face selective border controls when making an entry from Sweden," the ministry stated late on Thursday.
The measure, which went into effect on August 3, is based on recommendations received from the Danish Police Intelligence Service. The border controls strengthening measures are expected to stay in force until August 10.
Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard noted that the government took the current situation in the country seriously and agreed with the recommendations of the police intelligence service to intensify checks on the internal border.
On Wednesday, Hummelgaard stressed that there were no reasons to toughen border controls in Denmark. On Tuesday, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that the Swedish authorities would tighten internal border controls amid the deteriorating security situation.
Dagestanian village Gimry - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
World
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
29 June, 17:23 GMT
Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала