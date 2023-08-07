https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/us-judge-dismisses-trumps-defamation-counterclaim-against-e-jean-carroll-1112445769.html

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll

A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's counterclaim alleging E. Jean Carroll defamed him by continuing to accuse him of raping her in public statements following a verdict from a jury, court documents revealed on Monday.

2023-08-07T17:17+0000

2023-08-07T17:17+0000

2023-08-07T17:17+0000

americas

donald trump

e jean carroll

us

criminal charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102441/72/1024417286_0:264:5061:3111_1920x0_80_0_0_9af478875c4ee99134b9bd70a856bbb7.jpg

A jury concluded that Trump had not raped Carroll within the meaning of the New York Penal Law - meaning that it did not find that he had penetrated her. However, the judge writes that Trump's assertion of falsity is insufficient to state a claim for defamation because "the jury's verdict in Carroll II establishes, as against Mr. Trump, the fact that Mr. Trump 'raped' her, albeit digitally rather than with his penis," US Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in the court document.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/trump-says-will-ask-for-change-of-judge-in-capitol-riot-case-move-trial-out-of-washington-1112425320.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, e jean carroll, defamation lawsuit, rape allegations against trump