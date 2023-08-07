https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/us-judge-dismisses-trumps-defamation-counterclaim-against-e-jean-carroll-1112445769.html
US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll
A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's counterclaim alleging E. Jean Carroll defamed him by continuing to accuse him of raping her in public statements following a verdict from a jury, court documents revealed on Monday.
A jury concluded that Trump had not raped Carroll within the meaning of the New York Penal Law - meaning that it did not find that he had penetrated her. However, the judge writes that Trump's assertion of falsity is insufficient to state a claim for defamation because "the jury's verdict in Carroll II establishes, as against Mr. Trump, the fact that Mr. Trump 'raped' her, albeit digitally rather than with his penis," US Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in the court document.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's counterclaim alleging E. Jean Carroll defamed him by continuing to accuse him of raping her in public statements following a verdict from a jury, court documents revealed on Monday.
A jury concluded that Trump had not raped Carroll within the meaning of the New York Penal Law - meaning that it did not find that he had penetrated her.
However, the judge writes that Trump's assertion of falsity is insufficient to state a claim for defamation because "the jury's verdict in Carroll II establishes, as against Mr. Trump
, the fact that Mr. Trump 'raped' her, albeit digitally rather than with his penis," US Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in the court document.