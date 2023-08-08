https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/pentagon-set-to-dole-out-first-200-mln-for-ukraine-from-6-bln-accounting-error-fund-1112463731.html

Pentagon Set to Dole Out First $200 Mln for Ukraine From $6 Bln ‘Accounting Error’ Fund

Pentagon Set to Dole Out First $200 Mln for Ukraine From $6 Bln ‘Accounting Error’ Fund

NATO’s military assistance to Ukraine approached the $100 billion mark in May. But the tens of billions of dollars’ worth of new tanks, artillery, MLRS, precision strike missiles and ammunition have failed to provide Ukrainian forces with enough firepower to punch through Russian defensive lines in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye.

Officials in Washington are making last minute preparations to announce $200 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, taken from the $6.2 billion in allocated but unspent cash fortuitously discovered in May and June, and chalked down to an accounting error.The $200 million package is expected to include more anti-tank weaponry like the TOW and Javelin missile systems, additional ammunition for a range of weapons, Lockheed Martin-built rockets for the Patriot air and missile defense system, more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets of the kind used by Kiev to attack civilian areas in the Donbass, and more.The discovered funds, part of the old congressionally authorized $25.5 billion Presidential Drawdown Authority, allow for weapons to be taken directly from the Pentagon’s own armories, rather than waiting for the US military-industrial complex to churn out new weapons.Anonymous officials told US media that the Biden administration is now continuing negotiations on a supplemental budget request that would enable it to continue arming Ukraine once the authorized funds run out.The Pentagon announced the discovery of about $3 billion in unallocated cash in May, increasing the figure to $6.2 billion in June and attributing the find to “valuation errors.”“In a significant number of cases, services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overstating the value of equipment drawn down from US stocks and provided to Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh explained in June, clarifying the “accounting error.”The found funds conveniently allow the White House to further increase weapons deliveries to Kiev – even though the US has already pledged some $47 billion between January 2022 and May 2023, with commitments by its NATO allies bringing the total to nearly $100 billion.The US Senate shot down a bill proposed by a group of Republican lawmakers last month to increase spending transparency to prevent any more “valuation errors” in the future. The proposal, which would have required the Pentagon to use an “aggregate value” accounting tool, was shot down 60-39.The Senate passed a roided up defense budget in late July, with the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act passed with bipartisan support in the Senate before heading to the House.

