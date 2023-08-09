https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/us-imperialism-pushing-new-nuclear-arms-race-1112485776.html

US Imperialism Pushing New Nuclear Arms Race

US Imperialism Pushing New Nuclear Arms Race

Dr Radhika Desai highlighted the hypocrisy of demands for nuclear non-proliferation from the US, the country which used the atomic bomb on defenceless Japanese civilians.

2023-08-09T16:48+0000

2023-08-09T16:48+0000

2023-08-09T16:48+0000

americas

us

nuclear weapons

us nuclear weapons

russia

hiroshima

washington

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg

Dr Radhika Desai told Sputnik that most discussion of nuclear arms control proceeds from a dubious assumption that "all parties in this matter are equally to blame.""If the Americans are bad, so are the Russians, and so are all the sundry other powers who hold small or large numbers of nuclear weapons," she said.She argued that the key to ending that danger lay in Washington's hands."The US has to change its behavior, and that involves some very fundamental changes in the United States," Desai stressed.Sunday, August 6, marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second nuclear attack on Nagasaki. They remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in anger — against undefended civilian targets, with a combined immediate death toll of 120,000 people.She said US leaders and historians have since "cried themselves hoarse," claiming that the bombings were necessary to prevent the deaths of hundreds of thousands of US soldiers in the planned invasion of the Japanese mainland. "The fact of the matter is, as leading us scholars themselves have pointed out, the United States has absolutely no reason to use nuclear weapons against Japan," Desai said. "Japan was already at the point of surrender."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/hiroshima-nuclear-bombing-1112421762.html

americas

russia

hiroshima

washington

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us atomic bombings of hiroshima and nagasaki, hiroshima day august 6, us imperialism, nuclear arms race, threat of nuclear war