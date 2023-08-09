https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/us-imperialism-pushing-new-nuclear-arms-race-1112485776.html
US Imperialism Pushing New Nuclear Arms Race
US Imperialism Pushing New Nuclear Arms Race
Dr Radhika Desai highlighted the hypocrisy of demands for nuclear non-proliferation from the US, the country which used the atomic bomb on defenceless Japanese civilians.
2023-08-09T16:48+0000
2023-08-09T16:48+0000
2023-08-09T16:48+0000
americas
us
nuclear weapons
us nuclear weapons
russia
hiroshima
washington
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg
Dr Radhika Desai told Sputnik that most discussion of nuclear arms control proceeds from a dubious assumption that "all parties in this matter are equally to blame.""If the Americans are bad, so are the Russians, and so are all the sundry other powers who hold small or large numbers of nuclear weapons," she said.She argued that the key to ending that danger lay in Washington's hands."The US has to change its behavior, and that involves some very fundamental changes in the United States," Desai stressed.Sunday, August 6, marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second nuclear attack on Nagasaki. They remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in anger — against undefended civilian targets, with a combined immediate death toll of 120,000 people.She said US leaders and historians have since "cried themselves hoarse," claiming that the bombings were necessary to prevent the deaths of hundreds of thousands of US soldiers in the planned invasion of the Japanese mainland. "The fact of the matter is, as leading us scholars themselves have pointed out, the United States has absolutely no reason to use nuclear weapons against Japan," Desai said. "Japan was already at the point of surrender."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/hiroshima-nuclear-bombing-1112421762.html
americas
russia
hiroshima
washington
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_348da4a8c10b4c7787d4c92eeea72311.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
us atomic bombings of hiroshima and nagasaki, hiroshima day august 6, us imperialism, nuclear arms race, threat of nuclear war
us atomic bombings of hiroshima and nagasaki, hiroshima day august 6, us imperialism, nuclear arms race, threat of nuclear war
US Imperialism Pushing New Nuclear Arms Race
Dr Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba in Canada, highlighted the hypocrisy of demands for nuclear non-proliferation from the US, the country which used the atomic bomb on defenceless Japanese civilians.
Dr Radhika Desai told Sputnik
that most discussion of nuclear arms control proceeds from a dubious assumption that "all parties in this matter are equally to blame."
"If the Americans are bad, so are the Russians, and so are all the sundry other powers who hold small or large numbers of nuclear weapons," she said.
However, "the United States has been the driving force behind the development use proliferation of nuclear weapons," Desai charged.
She argued that the key to ending that danger lay in Washington's hands.
"The US has to change its behavior, and that involves some very fundamental changes in the United States," Desai stressed.
"Capitalism is inherently imperialist. Capitalism manufactures wars and has manufactured wars on a scale never seen in the history of humankind," Desai said. "That's why I cite the whole issue of the US role in the world and the US use of nuclear weapons to the issue of capitalism."
Sunday, August 6, marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second nuclear attack on Nagasaki. They remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in anger — against undefended civilian targets, with a combined immediate death toll of 120,000 people.
"For all that the United States, the capitalist country that claims to be in favor of freedom and democracy and human rights, the only capitalistic and leading capitalist country is the only country in the world that has ever used nuclear weapons," Desai pointed out. "And it is the only country in the world that has used such weapons without having any reason."
She said US leaders and historians have since "cried themselves hoarse," claiming that the bombings were necessary to prevent the deaths of hundreds of thousands of US soldiers in the planned invasion of the Japanese mainland.
"The fact of the matter is, as leading us scholars themselves have pointed out, the United States has absolutely no reason to use nuclear weapons against Japan," Desai said. "Japan was already at the point of surrender."
For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.