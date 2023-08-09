https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/us-sen-feinstein-hospitalized-following-fall-at-home-1112490931.html

US Sen. Feinstein Hospitalized Following Fall at Home

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized and cleared for release after falling at her home in San Francisco, the senator’s office said on Wednesday.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," Feinstein’s office said in a statement. The hospitalization comes following Feinstein’s months-long absence from Congress earlier this year due to a bout of shingles and other complications, including encephalitis. The health problems could have resulted in memory or language problems, according to US media reports. Feinstein’s colleagues and aides in Congress have reportedly begun questioning her cognitive faculties, with some calling publicly for her to exit office. Feinstein, 90, announced in February that she will not run for reelection in 2024, after serving more than three decades in the upper chamber of Congress.

