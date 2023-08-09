US Sen. Feinstein Hospitalized Following Fall at Home

International
US Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized and cleared for release after falling at her home in San Francisco, the senator's office said on Wednesday.
"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," Feinstein's office said in a statement. The hospitalization comes following Feinstein's months-long absence from Congress earlier this year due to a bout of shingles and other complications, including encephalitis. The health problems could have resulted in memory or language problems, according to US media reports. Feinstein's colleagues and aides in Congress have reportedly begun questioning her cognitive faculties, with some calling publicly for her to exit office. Feinstein, 90, announced in February that she will not run for reelection in 2024, after serving more than three decades in the upper chamber of Congress.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized and cleared for release after falling at her home in San Francisco, the senator’s office said on Wednesday.
"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," Feinstein’s office said in a statement.
The hospitalization comes following Feinstein’s months-long absence from Congress earlier this year due to a bout of shingles and other complications, including encephalitis. The health problems could have resulted in memory or language problems, according to US media reports.
Feinstein’s colleagues and aides in Congress have reportedly begun questioning her cognitive faculties, with some calling publicly for her to exit office.
In this image from video, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
Americas
Majority of Californians Believe Feinstein Cannot Carry Out Duties Due to Health Issues
26 May, 03:53 GMT
Feinstein, 90, announced in February that she will not run for reelection in 2024, after serving more than three decades in the upper chamber of Congress.
