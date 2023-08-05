https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/us-senator-feinstein-grants-power-of-attorney-to-daughter---but-retains-congress-seat-1112409896.html

US Senator Feinstein Grants Power of Attorney to Daughter - But Retains Congress Seat

US Senator Feinstein Grants Power of Attorney to Daughter - But Retains Congress Seat

The oldest member of the US Congress is still expected to continue serving as a senator despite calls for her to step down. 05.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-05T16:43+0000

2023-08-05T16:43+0000

2023-08-05T16:43+0000

americas

us

dianne feinstein

mitch mcconnell

washington dc

us congress

senate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110411004_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_82ab2c6cfeaca71be53b04d00e11db78.jpg

US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, has relinquished power of attorney to her 66-year-old daughter Katherine, local media has reported.The elderly politician reportedly made this move in part to help with the ongoing litigations related to the estate of the late Richard Blum, investment banker and Dianne Feinstein’s husband who passed away last February at the age of 86.Last week, Feinstein made headlines when she appeared confused during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.In May, Feinstein also refused to acknowledge the fact that she spent three months away from Washington DC while recovering from shingles-related complications, telling reporters who queried her on her absence that she has been working and voting at US Congress all that time.Feinstein, however, is far from the only US politician whose advanced age and mental acuity prompt concerns from the public.Last month, the 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also made quite an impression on both the media and the public when he suddenly froze during a press conference, stopping speaking mid-sentence and staring in front of him before being ushered away.And while the White House physicians continue to insist that US President Joe Biden, 80, is fit to execute his duties, his numerous gaffes and his sometimes outright strange behavior led many to wonder exactly how sound of mind he is.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/us-senate-minority-leader-mcconnell-fine-after-falling-silent-at-gop-presser-1112171128.html

americas

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

dianne feinstein, dianne feinstein health, oldest us congress members, is dianne feinstein still in office