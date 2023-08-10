Ecuador's Lasso Declares 60-Day Emergency State Over Presidential Candidate's Murdering

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/ecuadors-lasso-declares-60-day-emergency-state-over-presidential-candidates-murdering-1112499755.html
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced on Thursday a state of emergency across the country for 60 days in connection with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced on Thursday a state of emergency across the country for 60 days in connection with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio."I am declaring a state of emergency for 60 days ... From now on, the armed forces are mobilized throughout the country to guarantee the security of citizens, the tranquility of the country and free and democratic elections," Lasso said in an address to the nation, broadcast on the channel of the presidential administration on YouTube.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, media reported that Villavicencio had been shot dead during a rally in Ecuador's capital Quito. Lasso later confirmed the reports.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced on Thursday a state of emergency
across the country for 60 days in connection with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
"I am declaring a state of emergency for 60 days ... From now on, the armed forces are mobilized throughout the country to guarantee the security of citizens, the tranquility of the country and free and democratic elections," Lasso said in an address to the nation, broadcast on the channel of the presidential administration on YouTube.