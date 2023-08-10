https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russia-tests-nato-sniper-resistant-armored-vests-in-special-op-1112501750.html
Russia Tests NATO Sniper-Resistant Armored Vests in Special Op
The Russian military has tested in the zone of the special military operation the first batch of new armored vests "Obereg" that can stop NATO sniper bullets of 8.6 millimeter caliber, said the first deputy director general of Rostec, Vladimir Artyakov, in an interview ahead of the international military-technical forum "Army-2023".
The vests are due to feature in the Army-2023 Forum that will be held on August 14-20 at Patriot Park in Kubinka near Moscow under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Russian military has tested the first batch of the new "Obereg" armored vests that can stop NATO sniper bullets of 8.6 millimeter caliber, said the first deputy director general of Rostec, Vladimir Artyakov, in an interview ahead of the international military-technical forum "Army-2023".
According to him, the state corporation wanted to create an armored vest
that would protect the life of a soldier at a qualitatively new level, while remaining light and comfortable.
"And we succeeded. The weight of the "Obereg" is only about 11.7 kilograms. The novelty was tested not only with standard 7.62x54 mm bullets for the Br-5 class, but also with bullets of a more powerful caliber - 8.6 mm (.338 Lapua Magnum). The ceramic plate withstood such a hit. We also shot American and Chinese classmates. The tests showed that foreign vests are powerless against such a test," Artyakov said.
He noted that front-line fighters in the special military operation had already received an experimental batch the armored vests and were satisfied with their performance.