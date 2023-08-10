https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russia-tests-nato-sniper-resistant-armored-vests-in-special-op-1112501750.html

Russia Tests NATO Sniper-Resistant Armored Vests in Special Op

Russia Tests NATO Sniper-Resistant Armored Vests in Special Op

The Russian military has tested in the zone of the special military operation the first batch of new armored vests "Obereg" that can stop NATO sniper bullets of 8.6 millimeter caliber, said the first deputy director general of Rostec, Vladimir Artyakov, in an interview ahead of the international military-technical forum "Army-2023".

2023-08-10T12:33+0000

2023-08-10T12:33+0000

2023-08-10T12:33+0000

military

patriot park

kubinka

moscow

rostec

nato

russia

body armour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109550214_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_07d0316369ca99c8bba74a098b07600f.jpg

The Russian military has tested the first batch of the new "Obereg" armored vests that can stop NATO sniper bullets of 8.6 millimeter caliber, said the first deputy director general of Rostec, Vladimir Artyakov, in an interview ahead of the international military-technical forum "Army-2023".According to him, the state corporation wanted to create an armored vest that would protect the life of a soldier at a qualitatively new level, while remaining light and comfortable. He noted that front-line fighters in the special military operation had already received an experimental batch the armored vests and were satisfied with their performance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-su-34-fighter-bombers-hit-over-10-ukrainian-targets---mod-1112499020.html

patriot park

kubinka

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato sniper bullets, armored vests, rostec, special military operation