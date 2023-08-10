https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-two-combat-drones-flying-toward-moscow-1112498026.html

Russian Defenses Down, Jam Multiple Drones Near Moscow & Sevastopol

Russian Defenses Down, Jam Multiple Drones Near Moscow & Sevastopol

Russian air defenses downed and jammed multiple combat drones that were moving in the direction of Moscow while another batch neared the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed.

Initial reports voiced by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin revealed that air defenses had shot down two combat drones flying toward Moscow at about 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT), one of which was downed in the Kaluga Region and the second in the Central Ring Road area.The Russian Defense Ministry subsequently confirmed the twin "attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by drones," noting that no casualties or damages had been reported as a result.However, it was later detailed by the Defense Ministry that an additional two Ukrainian drones were struck while nine others were jammed by means of radio and electronic warfare equipment near the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.The ministry added that no one was injured, and no material damage was caused as a result of the attack in on the Crimean peninsula.The overnight incident comes a day after Russian air defenses downed two drones near Domodedovo and the Moscow-Minsk highway, as well as military efforts to foil six attempted strikes by Ukraine in the direction of Svatovo and Krasny Liman.

