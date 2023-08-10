https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-economy-overtakes-germany-uk-and-france-despite-western-sanctions-1112511026.html

Russian Economy Overtakes Germany, UK and France Despite Western Sanctions

The conflict in Ukraine and US-led sanctions on Russia have wreaked havoc on European economies. Dr Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St Mary's College in California, said that was Washington's plan all along.

Russia's economy has overtaken Germany's thanks to US efforts to provoke a recession in Europe, says an economist.The World Bank reported last week that by the end of 2022, Russia's wealth in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms exceeded $5 trillion for the first time — putting it ahead of western Europe's three biggest economies France, financial giant the UK and industrial powerhouse Germany.PPP takes into account the varying cost of goods and services between different countries, not just raw gross domestic product (GDP).Dr Jack Rasmus told Sputnik that what Russia's rise "really represents is that Europe is slowing down its economy, particularly Germany."US President Joe Biden claimed in March 2022 that the "ruble is rubble" as a result of Western sanctions — just before the Russian currency surged to its strongest exchange rate against the US Dollar in years.That September the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged, an act that award-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh revealed was carried out by the Biden administration.The academic argued that Russia's economic growth did not mean the US had failed in its strategic objectives for the Ukraine conflict."If you look at Europe, it's sliding into being an economic vassal of the United States," he noted. "I think that was an objective. And politically, Europe has no foreign policy now. NATO is driving Europe's foreign policy."But Washington's long-term goal remains to engineer regime-change in Moscow and balkanize Russia."What they want, ultimately, is to dismember Russia and to go to war with China," he added. "It's crazy and it's World War Three, and you've got demented old leaders in the US who are just putty in the hands of the Neocons."For more in-depth analysis of top news stories, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

