Russian Strategic Missile Forces to Wrap Up Rearmament With Yars ICBM in 2023

The Strategic Missile Forces will complete the rearmament of its formations with the Yars mobile complexes this year, said Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.

The Strategic Missile Forces will conclude the rearmament of its formations with the Yars mobile complexes this year, said Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces. The newest Yars complexes will replace the Topol missile systems currently in service with the Strategic Missile Forces.Earlier, a meeting of the Military Council of the Strategic Missile Forces was held under Karakayev's chairmanship to consider issues related to the rearmament of missile formations.The Military Council noted that thanks to the systematic work of the Strategic Missile Forces Command and missile armies, the task of timely commissioning weapons for missile regiments and preparing the relevant infrastructure is being consistently carried out. The share of modern missile systems in the Strategic Missile Forces is increasing every year.

