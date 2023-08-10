https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-strategic-missile-forces-to-wrap-up-rearmament-with-yars-icbm-in-2023-1112500268.html
The Strategic Missile Forces will complete the rearmament of its formations with the Yars mobile complexes this year, said Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.
The Strategic Missile Forces will conclude the rearmament of its formations with the Yars mobile complexes this year, said Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces. The newest Yars complexes will replace the Topol missile systems currently in service with the Strategic Missile Forces.Earlier, a meeting of the Military Council of the Strategic Missile Forces was held under Karakayev's chairmanship to consider issues related to the rearmament of missile formations.The Military Council noted that thanks to the systematic work of the Strategic Missile Forces Command and missile armies, the task of timely commissioning weapons for missile regiments and preparing the relevant infrastructure is being consistently carried out. The share of modern missile systems in the Strategic Missile Forces is increasing every year.
09:51 GMT 10.08.2023
The Yars ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) is a modern nuclear missile that is designed to be launched from a mobile platform. Developed by Russia, it is equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) that can deliver several nuclear warheads to different targets with pinpoint accuracy.
The Strategic Missile Forces will conclude the rearmament of its formations with the Yars mobile complexes this year, said Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.
"This year, the Missile Forces will complete their [Yars missiles] re-equipment by putting another missile Yars ICBM regiment on combat duty in the Bologovo missile unit," Karakayev said in an interview.
The newest Yars complexes
will replace the Topol missile systems currently in service with the Strategic Missile Forces.
Earlier, a meeting of the Military Council of the Strategic Missile Forces was held under Karakayev's chairmanship to consider issues related to the rearmament of missile formations.
The Military Council noted that thanks to the systematic work of the Strategic Missile Forces Command and missile armies, the task of timely commissioning weapons for missile regiments and preparing the relevant infrastructure is being consistently carried out. The share of modern missile systems in the Strategic Missile Forces
is increasing every year.