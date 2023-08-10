International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 290 Military in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 290 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian armed forces have repelled 17 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, the ministry said, adding that another attack was repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction and seven counterattacks were repelled in the Kupyansk direction. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russia repelled one attack, and Ukraine lost up to 125 military, the ministry said. Ukraine also lost over 130 military in the South Donetsk direction, the statement added.
10:53 GMT 10.08.2023

10:53 GMT 10.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 290 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian armed forces have repelled 17 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, the ministry said, adding that another attack was repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction and seven counterattacks were repelled in the Kupyansk direction.
"Over the past day, the enemy lost in this [Donetsk]direction over 290 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, two self-propelled artillery mounts ... a M777 artillery system of US production, as well as two howitzers D -20," the ministry said in a statement.
In the Zaporozhye direction, Russia repelled one attack, and Ukraine lost up to 125 military, the ministry said.
Ukraine also lost over 130 military in the South Donetsk direction, the statement added.
