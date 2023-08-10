https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/verbal-guarantees-received-by-turkiye-from-west-not-enough-to-resume-grain-deal---source-1112505285.html

Verbal Guarantees Received by Turkiye From West Not Enough to Resume Grain Deal - Source

Verbal Guarantees Received by Turkiye From West Not Enough to Resume Grain Deal - Source

Turkey has received verbal guarantees on the export of Russian products as part of the Black Sea initiative in negotiations with the West, but this is not enough to resume the grain deal, a source in Ankara participating in the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

2023-08-10T10:05+0000

2023-08-10T10:05+0000

2023-08-10T10:05+0000

world

european union (eu)

black sea

turkiye

russia

black sea grain deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9a6221e13ee15486cd0dfc78f8f64a01.jpg

"Negotiations with a number of Western countries are ongoing. [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] in his recent statement also pointed out the importance of constructive steps from the West for the resumption of the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In negotiations with us, we receive verbal guarantees from our partners, but practice shows that this is not enough. Especially when it comes to first resuming the operation of the mechanism, and then making the process stable," the source said.On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled and that the largest share of Ukrainian grain exports had ended up in the European Union and not in poor African countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/door-for-resumption-of-black-sea-grain-initiative-remains-open---russian-ambassador-to-us-1112475448.html

black sea

turkiye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

black sea initiative, grain deal, russian products, resume grain deal