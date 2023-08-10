https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/watch-russian-military-turn-ukrainian-stronghold-into-blazing-inferno-1112501362.html
Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno
Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Yug battlegroup hitting the Ukrainian armed forces stronghold near Avdeevka.
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
avdeevka
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112500694_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_36accb46568cbe25243b15df85e496c0.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Battlegroup Yug unleashing pinpoint strikes on a Ukrainian military stronghold near Avdeevka and turning it into a blazing inferno.As the servicemen explained, the attack on the Ukrainian forces' fortification was carried out with incendiary ammunition, and several fires broke out. The Ukrainian military began to extinguish the blaze with improvised means, but ended up being struck by a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer.
ukraine
avdeevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112500694_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2030a72e16d3b6af5e5f6957b03e466b.png
Russian forces strike Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka region
Russian forces strike Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka region
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
true
PT0M37S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, yug battlegroup, ukrainian armed forces stronghold
russian defense ministry, yug battlegroup, ukrainian armed forces stronghold
Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno
According to the MoD, Russian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks on several fronts over the past 24 hours, and as a result the Ukrainian military lost about 800 military personnel and several dozen pieces of equipment.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Battlegroup Yug unleashing pinpoint strikes on a Ukrainian military stronghold
near Avdeevka and turning it into a blazing inferno.
As the servicemen explained, the attack on the Ukrainian forces' fortification
was carried out with incendiary ammunition, and several fires broke out. The Ukrainian military began to extinguish the blaze with improvised means, but ended up being struck by a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer.