International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/watch-russian-military-turn-ukrainian-stronghold-into-blazing-inferno-1112501362.html
Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno
Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Yug battlegroup hitting the Ukrainian armed forces stronghold near Avdeevka.
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
avdeevka
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112500694_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_36accb46568cbe25243b15df85e496c0.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Battlegroup Yug unleashing pinpoint strikes on a Ukrainian military stronghold near Avdeevka and turning it into a blazing inferno.As the servicemen explained, the attack on the Ukrainian forces' fortification was carried out with incendiary ammunition, and several fires broke out. The Ukrainian military began to extinguish the blaze with improvised means, but ended up being struck by a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer.
ukraine
avdeevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian forces strike Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka region
Russian forces strike Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka region
2023-08-10T11:22+0000
true
PT0M37S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112500694_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2030a72e16d3b6af5e5f6957b03e466b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, yug battlegroup, ukrainian armed forces stronghold
russian defense ministry, yug battlegroup, ukrainian armed forces stronghold

Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno

11:22 GMT 10.08.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
According to the MoD, Russian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks on several fronts over the past 24 hours, and as a result the Ukrainian military lost about 800 military personnel and several dozen pieces of equipment.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Battlegroup Yug unleashing pinpoint strikes on a Ukrainian military stronghold near Avdeevka and turning it into a blazing inferno.
As the servicemen explained, the attack on the Ukrainian forces' fortification was carried out with incendiary ammunition, and several fires broke out. The Ukrainian military began to extinguish the blaze with improvised means, but ended up being struck by a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала