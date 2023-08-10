https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/watch-russian-military-turn-ukrainian-stronghold-into-blazing-inferno-1112501362.html

Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno

Watch Russian Military Turn Ukrainian Stronghold Into Blazing Inferno

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Yug battlegroup hitting the Ukrainian armed forces stronghold near Avdeevka.

2023-08-10T11:22+0000

2023-08-10T11:22+0000

2023-08-10T11:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

ukraine

avdeevka

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112500694_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_36accb46568cbe25243b15df85e496c0.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Battlegroup Yug unleashing pinpoint strikes on a Ukrainian military stronghold near Avdeevka and turning it into a blazing inferno.As the servicemen explained, the attack on the Ukrainian forces' fortification was carried out with incendiary ammunition, and several fires broke out. The Ukrainian military began to extinguish the blaze with improvised means, but ended up being struck by a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer.

ukraine

avdeevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian forces strike Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka region Russian forces strike Ukrainian stronghold in Avdeevka region 2023-08-10T11:22+0000 true PT0M37S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, yug battlegroup, ukrainian armed forces stronghold