Ukraine Loses Over 180 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 180 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 180 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the past day, four attacks and counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, three attacks each in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, and two in the Krasny Lyman direction. In the Kupyansk direction, Kiev has lost over 165 military, the ministry said, adding that another 1150 military were lost in the Krasny Lyman direction.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 180 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction
over the past day, four attacks and counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, three attacks each in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, and two in the Krasny Lyman direction.
"Over the past day, up to 180 Ukrainian military, seven infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, a combat vehicle of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In the Kupyansk direction, Kiev has lost over 165 military, the ministry said, adding that another 1150 military were lost in the Krasny Lyman direction.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."