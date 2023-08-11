https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/ukraine-loses-over-180-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1112532272.html

Ukraine Loses Over 180 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 180 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 180 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2023-08-11T10:32+0000

2023-08-11T10:32+0000

2023-08-11T10:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

donetsk

zaporozhye

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061113_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb06fb08068bd287978314c191219c47.jpg

Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the past day, four attacks and counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, three attacks each in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, and two in the Krasny Lyman direction. In the Kupyansk direction, Kiev has lost over 165 military, the ministry said, adding that another 1150 military were lost in the Krasny Lyman direction.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ukraine-loses-370-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---mod-1112483474.html

ukraine

donetsk

zaporozhye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine loses