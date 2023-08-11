https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/watch-ukrainian-recovery-team-abandons-wounded-soldiers-1112534580.html

Watch: Ukrainian Recovery Team Abandons Wounded Soldiers

Watch: Ukrainian Recovery Team Abandons Wounded Soldiers

A Ukrainian emergency response team showed serious "weakness" and low morale, the deputy commander of the Tsar's Wolves brigade codenamed "Okhota" (Hunt) told Sputnik.

2023-08-11T13:54+0000

2023-08-11T13:54+0000

2023-08-11T13:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112534318_92:0:1329:696_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1c5ea2d8f40d201037b866d9156e82.jpg

A released video shows a detachment of Ukrainian servicemen moving through a forest belt before coming under Russian mortar fire from a BARS-1 volunteer battalion. According to the deputy commander, the scene took place in the Zaporozhye region in July this year.Later in the clip, a Ukrainian armored evacuation vehicle can be seen arriving and releasing a smoke screen, but only taking on board those who manage to run to it, leaving more seriously wounded soldiers behind. Such instances are common among Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, the deputy commander stressed.

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukrainian recovery team abandons wounded soldiers, drives away Ukrainian recovery team abandons wounded soldiers, drives away 2023-08-11T13:54+0000 true PT1M06S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian recovery team, abandons wounded soldiers, russian mortar fire