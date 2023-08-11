https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/watch-ukrainian-recovery-team-abandons-wounded-soldiers-1112534580.html
Watch: Ukrainian Recovery Team Abandons Wounded Soldiers
Watch: Ukrainian Recovery Team Abandons Wounded Soldiers
A Ukrainian emergency response team showed serious "weakness" and low morale, the deputy commander of the Tsar's Wolves brigade codenamed "Okhota" (Hunt) told Sputnik.
A released video shows a detachment of Ukrainian servicemen moving through a forest belt before coming under Russian mortar fire from a BARS-1 volunteer battalion. According to the deputy commander, the scene took place in the Zaporozhye region in July this year.Later in the clip, a Ukrainian armored evacuation vehicle can be seen arriving and releasing a smoke screen, but only taking on board those who manage to run to it, leaving more seriously wounded soldiers behind. Such instances are common among Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, the deputy commander stressed.
A released video shows a detachment of Ukrainian servicemen moving through a forest belt before coming under Russian mortar fire from a BARS-1 volunteer battalion. According to the deputy commander, the scene took place in the Zaporozhye region
in July this year.
Later in the clip, a Ukrainian armored evacuation vehicle can be seen arriving and releasing a smoke screen, but only taking on board those who manage to run to it, leaving more seriously wounded soldiers behind.
Such instances are common among Ukrainian troops
on the battlefield, the deputy commander stressed.