https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/top-russian-military-brass-inspects-troop-control-center-near-zaporozhye--1112313384.html

Top Russian Military Brass Inspects Troop Control Center Near Zaporozhye

Top Russian Military Brass Inspects Troop Control Center Near Zaporozhye

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov inspected the forward operating base of the troop grouping in the direction of Zaporozhye, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-08-01T06:54+0000

2023-08-01T06:54+0000

2023-08-01T06:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

valery gerasimov

zaporozhye

russia

general staff

russian armed forces

defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105301/44/1053014479_0:0:2895:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_b2ad198bab27ab89a9d2bf7c967545e3.jpg

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov inspected the forward operating base of a grouping of troops in the direction of Zaporozhye, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.At the command post, the chief of the General Staff listened to a report by the group commander, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, on the current situation, the nature of the enemy's actions and the fulfillment of combat tasks by Russian servicemen in the Orekhovsky tactical area. Gerasimov also drew the attention of the group's commanders to the necessity of timely identifying the enemy, preventive strikes and counter-battery warfare.Ukraine's counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukraine-has-lost-20-of-donated-western-materiel-in-counteroffensive---reports-1112192909.html

zaporozhye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian chief of general staff, direction of zaporozhye, defense ministry, russian armed forces