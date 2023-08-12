https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/gadfly-20-russia-launches-production-of-ovod-kamikaze-drones-new-version-1112554964.html

Gadfly 2.0: Russia Launches Production of Ovod Kamikaze Drone's New Version

Gadfly 2.0: Russia Launches Production of Ovod Kamikaze Drone's New Version

The Ovod drone’s work is based on the principle of First Person View to operate a radio-controlled vehicle from a pilot's view point.

2023-08-12T13:33+0000

2023-08-12T13:33+0000

2023-08-12T13:33+0000

russia

ukraine

special operation

drone

unmanned aerial vehicle

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0c/1112554309_0:0:1792:1009_1920x0_80_0_0_3f78b51294d6875fdfa82c765721be0c.jpg

Production of the upgraded version of the Ovod (Gadfly), a Russian-made kamikaze drone, is already underway, Andrey Ivanov, the head of the manufacturer's project group, told Sputnik.The remarks came after Ivanov announced the successful testing of the Ovod’s previous modification in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).In addition to being controlled by a radio control system, Ovod drones also receive live footage via an additional video radio channel. Operators can view the camera feed on monitors, video helmets, or goggles.The Russian Armed Forces are actively using the Ovods in the Avdeyevka and Zaporozhye fronts amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. On June 4, Kiev kicked off a counteroffensive, which, however, saw no progress as tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed or wounded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/drone-contest-russian-lancet-3-vs-us-switchblade-600-1110062712.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

new russian kamikaze drone, small batch production of new version of russian kamikaze drone, russian special military operation in ukraine