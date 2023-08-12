https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/gadfly-20-russia-launches-production-of-ovod-kamikaze-drones-new-version-1112554964.html
Gadfly 2.0: Russia Launches Production of Ovod Kamikaze Drone's New Version
Gadfly 2.0: Russia Launches Production of Ovod Kamikaze Drone's New Version
The Ovod drone’s work is based on the principle of First Person View to operate a radio-controlled vehicle from a pilot's view point.
Production of the upgraded version of the Ovod (Gadfly), a Russian-made kamikaze drone, is already underway, Andrey Ivanov, the head of the manufacturer's project group, told Sputnik.The remarks came after Ivanov announced the successful testing of the Ovod's previous modification in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).In addition to being controlled by a radio control system, Ovod drones also receive live footage via an additional video radio channel. Operators can view the camera feed on monitors, video helmets, or goggles.The Russian Armed Forces are actively using the Ovods in the Avdeyevka and Zaporozhye fronts amid Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. On June 4, Kiev kicked off a counteroffensive, which, however, saw no progress as tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed or wounded.
Production of the upgraded version of the Ovod (Gadfly), a Russian-made kamikaze drone
, is already underway, Andrey Ivanov, the head of the manufacturer's project group, told Sputnik.
"The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Ovod’s 2.0 version has been developed and put into small batch production. This device is equipped with a modified electronic filling and a new propeller, as well as an array of features that cannot be specified,” he said.
The remarks came after Ivanov announced the successful testing of the Ovod’s previous modification in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
The UAV uses First Person View (FPV), which allows an operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective.
In addition to being controlled by a radio control system, Ovod drones also receive live footage via an additional video radio channel. Operators can view the camera feed on monitors, video helmets, or goggles.
The Russian Armed Forces are actively using the Ovods in the Avdeyevka and Zaporozhye fronts amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation
in Ukraine. On June 4, Kiev kicked off a counteroffensive, which, however, saw no progress as tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed or wounded.