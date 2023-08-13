https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russias-lunar-mission-luna-25-transmits-first-scientific-data-to-earth---roscosmos-1112566461.html
Russia's Lunar Mission Luna-25 Transmits First Scientific Data to Earth - Roscosmos
Russia's Lunar Mission Luna-25 Transmits First Scientific Data to Earth - Roscosmos
The scientific devices of Russia's Luna-25 lunar mission went activate and carried out their first measurements on Sunday, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said.
2023-08-13T12:59+0000
2023-08-13T12:59+0000
2023-08-13T13:07+0000
russia
russia
project
luna-25 (moon-25)
moon
roscosmos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109481735_0:117:1780:1118_1920x0_80_0_0_1897257048a2d270ed35ca29a7bb5598.jpg
The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they are functioning nominally.The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon has already been received, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/rebirth-of-russian-lunar-program-why-is-luna-25-moon-mission-so-significant-1112509953.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109481735_67:0:1712:1234_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd1a90f9a3969104c81044c7ecb371f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia's lunar mission luna-25, the russian space corporation roscosmos, scientific equipment, russian academy of sciences
russia's lunar mission luna-25, the russian space corporation roscosmos, scientific equipment, russian academy of sciences
Russia's Lunar Mission Luna-25 Transmits First Scientific Data to Earth - Roscosmos
12:59 GMT 13.08.2023 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 13.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The scientific devices of Russia's Luna-25 lunar mission went activate and carried out their first measurements on Sunday, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said.
The first lunar mission
in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.
"Today the scientific equipment, developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute, was switched on for the first time in the conditions of space flight," Roscosmos said in a statement.
The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they are functioning nominally.
The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon
has already been received, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it, according to the statement.