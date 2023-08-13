https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russias-lunar-mission-luna-25-transmits-first-scientific-data-to-earth---roscosmos-1112566461.html

Russia's Lunar Mission Luna-25 Transmits First Scientific Data to Earth - Roscosmos

The scientific devices of Russia's Luna-25 lunar mission went activate and carried out their first measurements on Sunday, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said.

The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they are functioning nominally.The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon has already been received, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it, according to the statement.

