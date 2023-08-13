International
The scientific devices of Russia's Luna-25 lunar mission went activate and carried out their first measurements on Sunday, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said.
The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they are functioning nominally.The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon has already been received, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it, according to the statement.
russia
Russia's Lunar Mission Luna-25 Transmits First Scientific Data to Earth - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The scientific devices of Russia's Luna-25 lunar mission went activate and carried out their first measurements on Sunday, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said.
The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.
"Today the scientific equipment, developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute, was switched on for the first time in the conditions of space flight," Roscosmos said in a statement.
The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they are functioning nominally.
The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon has already been received, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it, according to the statement.
